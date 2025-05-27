West Virginia's Wildly Underrated Mountain Region Is A True Paradise Of Charming Towns And Scenic Highways

The terms "underrated" and "under-appreciated" apply when it comes to describing West Virginia. It's a state constantly overshadowed by neighbors like Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky. Yet, those willing to give West Virginia a try are going to find it is a place of cities with charming and artsy downtowns and hidden pockets that reveal some of the best locations for fall foliage in the entire country. The Potomac Highlands has these qualities in abundance.

A mountainous region stretching nearly the entire length of the eastern side of the state, the Potomac Highlands are an outdoor paradise that boast some of West Virginia's most charming towns, scenic highways, and breathtaking trails. From north to south, the region begins in the dense and verdant Allegheny Mountains near the border with Virginia, and ends in the mountainous landscape of Monongahela National Forest.

Access to the Potomac Highlands is easy. If you set your base of operations in Wardensville — a town we'll explore in detail very shortly — you'll only have to drive around two hours from metropolitan transportation hubs like Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland. And you'll truly want to rent a car for this adventure, because the Potomac Highlands contain some of the most beautiful drives in the United States.