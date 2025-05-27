West Virginia's Wildly Underrated Mountain Region Is A True Paradise Of Charming Towns And Scenic Highways
The terms "underrated" and "under-appreciated" apply when it comes to describing West Virginia. It's a state constantly overshadowed by neighbors like Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky. Yet, those willing to give West Virginia a try are going to find it is a place of cities with charming and artsy downtowns and hidden pockets that reveal some of the best locations for fall foliage in the entire country. The Potomac Highlands has these qualities in abundance.
A mountainous region stretching nearly the entire length of the eastern side of the state, the Potomac Highlands are an outdoor paradise that boast some of West Virginia's most charming towns, scenic highways, and breathtaking trails. From north to south, the region begins in the dense and verdant Allegheny Mountains near the border with Virginia, and ends in the mountainous landscape of Monongahela National Forest.
Access to the Potomac Highlands is easy. If you set your base of operations in Wardensville — a town we'll explore in detail very shortly — you'll only have to drive around two hours from metropolitan transportation hubs like Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland. And you'll truly want to rent a car for this adventure, because the Potomac Highlands contain some of the most beautiful drives in the United States.
Charming towns in the Potomac Highlands
The Potomac Highlands encompass an area containing nine West Virginia counties. As such, there are tons of towns in this region, each with their own unique charm and fascination. However, there are two towns that really stand out for their history, and are well worth taking time to explore: Wardensville and Romney.
Wardensville can make a fantastic base for anyone exploring this part of West Virginia. Located on scenic Route 48 just over the border with Virginia, Wardensville is filled with art galleries, antique stores, craft breweries, cafes, restaurants, bed and breakfasts, and so much more. The Lost River Trading Post is a must-stop shop in Wardensville. A modern-day mercantile, the Lost River Trading Post contains goods from over 300 area artisans, including craft beer, ceramics, organic foods, espresso/coffee, rustic furniture, farm cheese, preserves, paintings, and outdoor equipment.
Located about an hour north on WV Route 29, the town of Romney is one of the oldest in the state. Established in 1762, Romney is set on the south branch of the Potomac River and offers a unique blend of outdoor scenery and downtown charm. While filled with delectable restaurants and shops, Romney is an ideal place to visit for the Civil War history buff. Visit the Taggart Hall Civil War Museum and the incredibly well preserved barracks and trenches at Fort Mill Ridge.
Taking a Potomac Highlands scenic drive
While there is hardly a road in the Potomac Highlands that doesn't come with some degree of scenery, the definitive scenic route through this beautiful region is something called the Seneca Skyway. The first scenic route to be announced as part of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program, which started in 2022, the Seneca Skyway is a 300-mile loop that begins and ends in Lewisburg, one of America's best mountain towns.
If you choose to do the whole route in a day, it should take around 6 hours to complete. However, we'd recommend taking things slow and exploring the beautiful region this route takes you through. Take a stop at Blackwater Falls State Park, where West Virginia's most photographed waterfall tumbles down into a ravine, creating colorful hues off of the sunlight. Elkins is another quiet and eclectic town that serves as the gateway to the stunning mountain landscape of the Monongahela National Forest.
However, no trip to the Potomac Highlands is complete without a visit to the place that gives Seneca Skyway its name: Seneca Rocks. One of the very best places to catch fall foliage in all of West Virginia, Seneca Rocks is known for unique rock faces that offer a variety of different trails for hiking, rock climbing, or horseback riding. With panoramic views of the stunning surrounding scenery, you may just feel like John Denver when he sang: "Almost heaven, West Virginia."