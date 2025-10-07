The 'Forest City Of The Ozarks' Is An Underrated, Idyllic Missouri Charmer Between St. Louis And Springfield
Missouri is far from misery. Boasting glitzy towns with kitschy entertainment like Branson and small cities nestled in the heart of the Ozarks surrounded by serene outdoor spaces, the Show-Me-State has much to show for it, complementing everything from fast-paced getaways to leisure-filled retreats. Traversed by historic Route 66, it also lends itself to an epic road trip lined with plenty of underrated charmers to explore along the way.
One such charmer that deserves a visit — road trip or not — is St. James. Nestled comfortably between St. Louis and Springfield, St. James is revered as the "Forest City of the Ozarks," perfectly blending its scenic surroundings with city-centric adventures. It's a place where you can explore the great outdoors, sip your way through wineries, eat your heart out, and make a short trek to discover quirky roadside attractions – all in the same trip. What's not to love? Whether you're getting your kicks on Route 66 and need suggestions for a fun pit stop, or you're seeking an under-the-radar Missouri destination to spend a weekend, St. James is the answer.
Sip in wine and nature in St. James
If you're flying to Missouri, your best bet is St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL), about 100 miles from St James. Alternatively, if you're already rolling down Route 66, the town makes an ideal stop on day two of your journey — roughly 400 miles north from the highway's official 66 starting point in Chicago.
Dating to the 1850s, St. James is a small town with a rich history that's rooted in iron and wine. The former site of Maramec Iron Works, a successful facility powered by Maramec Spring that operated from 1829 until 1876, is now home to Maramec Spring Park, located just 8 miles southeast of town. Spanning 200 acres of outdoor beauty marked by forests, fields, and peaceful campsites nestled along the Maramec River, the obvious star of the park is the crystalline Maramec Spring –- the fifth-largest spring in the state. Also in the park is the Maramec Museum of Natural History and Culture, which offers a deep dive into the history of St. James' famous iron works.
With its first vineyards and wineries sprouting in the 1870s, St. James' vibrant vinicultural scene helped put the town on the map as part of Missouri's wine country. Today, you can taste the fruits of that legacy at a number of wineries, including St. James Winery, which has been bottling delicious vinos since 1970. Its award-winning fruit wines — popular flavors include cherry and blueberry, made from 100% real fruit– remain fan favorites. If you're looking to dine while you wine, Spencer Manor serves gourmet small plates and dinners made from locally sourced ingredients, perfect for pairing with the area's scenic hillsides.
Explore Route 66 attractions around St. James
If you're visiting St. James, you'd be remiss not to explore the Route 66 attractions. The historic Mother Road cuts right through the heart of town and is dotted with nostalgia-filled gems, from old filling stations to roadside motels. Finn's Motel is one of the vintage stays still in operation, though its 1950s neon sign is long gone. For that classic glow, head 15 minutes north to Cuba, home to the Wagon Wheel Motel– the oldest continuously operating motel on Route 66 – where the original neon sign still blinks as a beacon of retro charm.
If you're a fan of kitschy, oversized roadside attractions, be sure to drive 10 miles north from St. James to the Fanning 66 Outpost. The cabin-style general store is packed with Route 66 memorabilia and local treats, but the real highlight is the giant rocking chair posted out front. Standing just over 42 feet tall, the Route 66 Rocker is the world's second-largest rocking chair (and the largest on Route 66). While you can't climb into the seat, the chair is a must-stop for selfie snapping. For another tongue-in-cheek, photo-worthy stop, make the 30-minute drive south to Uranus. With its "Welcome to Uranus" sign, the wacky roadside attraction leans into cheeky humor, featuring a sideshow museum, miniature golf course, plenty of souvenirs, and the Uranus Fudge Factory — where they'll gladly pack your fudge for you.
When you've had your fill of quirky stops, head back to St. James and dine at Johnnie's Bar & Grill. The current establishment has been serving since 1960, but the building itself dates to 1929. Originally the Rose Cafe, the roadside restaurant has fed locals and travelers since the heyday of Route 66, and remains a great spot to grab a bite and a brew.