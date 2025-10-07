The 'Forest City Of The Ozarks' Is An Underrated, Idyllic Missouri Charmer Between St. Louis And Springfield

If you're flying to Missouri, your best bet is St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL), about 100 miles from St James. Alternatively, if you're already rolling down Route 66, the town makes an ideal stop on day two of your journey — roughly 400 miles north from the highway's official 66 starting point in Chicago.

Dating to the 1850s, St. James is a small town with a rich history that's rooted in iron and wine. The former site of Maramec Iron Works, a successful facility powered by Maramec Spring that operated from 1829 until 1876, is now home to Maramec Spring Park, located just 8 miles southeast of town. Spanning 200 acres of outdoor beauty marked by forests, fields, and peaceful campsites nestled along the Maramec River, the obvious star of the park is the crystalline Maramec Spring –- the fifth-largest spring in the state. Also in the park is the Maramec Museum of Natural History and Culture, which offers a deep dive into the history of St. James' famous iron works.

With its first vineyards and wineries sprouting in the 1870s, St. James' vibrant vinicultural scene helped put the town on the map as part of Missouri's wine country. Today, you can taste the fruits of that legacy at a number of wineries, including St. James Winery, which has been bottling delicious vinos since 1970. Its award-winning fruit wines — popular flavors include cherry and blueberry, made from 100% real fruit– remain fan favorites. If you're looking to dine while you wine, Spencer Manor serves gourmet small plates and dinners made from locally sourced ingredients, perfect for pairing with the area's scenic hillsides.