Oklahoma City's Central Neighborhood Is A Go-To Spot For Young Professionals With Easy Access To Downtown
Most people associate Oklahoma with its cowboy culture and outdoor rodeos, or with the cities located along the famous Route 66. But beyond the cliches, the state also boasts America's friendliest college town, and many other welcoming communities for young professionals and students. One such destination is Capitol View — a diverse and walkable neighborhood, tucked away in the heart of Oklahoma City.
Despite being only a six-minute drive from downtown, and yet offering a lower cost of living, it has the perfect balance of affordability and accessibility. With a median home price of around $135,000, Capitol View is considerably cheaper than neighborhoods like Jefferson Park, which sits just on the other side of I-235. The quaint slice of Oklahoma City is also nestled five minutes away from the Oklahoma State Capitol Building, and within proximity to other vibrant areas like the Paseo Arts District and Midtown.
Planning a visit? Will Rogers International Airport is a 20-minute drive away, and hotel chains like Hyatt and Wyndham are approximately a 10-minute drive away. For the best weather, you can also consider visiting during spring and fall.
Explore Capitol View's vibrant location and welcoming community
Capitol View enjoys an enviable location, especially for those just starting out in their careers. You'll find several medical research centers located nearby — including the University of Oklahoma Medical Center — making it ideal for those studying or working in medical or academic fields. Downtown is also easily accessible via public transportation and boasts an impressive mix of restaurants, eateries, shopping outlets, and other fun things to do.
Considered the cultural and commercial hub of the city, it regularly hosts entertainment and activities, including book clubs, live DJ gigs, farmers' markets, and salsa nights. For something upbeat, head over to Scissortail Park or Myriad Botanical Gardens. These lush urban parks are go-to spaces for young professionals and students, ideal for lunch-break picnics, paddle boating, yoga, and pickleball. Moreover, what makes Capitol View such a go-to spot is not only its location and affordable cost of living — it's also its inviting charm and sense of community that makes you feel at home from the minute you set foot.