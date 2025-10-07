Oklahoma City's Central Neighborhood Is A Go-To Spot For Young Professionals With Easy Access To Downtown

Most people associate Oklahoma with its cowboy culture and outdoor rodeos, or with the cities located along the famous Route 66. But beyond the cliches, the state also boasts America's friendliest college town, and many other welcoming communities for young professionals and students. One such destination is Capitol View — a diverse and walkable neighborhood, tucked away in the heart of Oklahoma City.

Despite being only a six-minute drive from downtown, and yet offering a lower cost of living, it has the perfect balance of affordability and accessibility. With a median home price of around $135,000, Capitol View is considerably cheaper than neighborhoods like Jefferson Park, which sits just on the other side of I-235. The quaint slice of Oklahoma City is also nestled five minutes away from the Oklahoma State Capitol Building, and within proximity to other vibrant areas like the Paseo Arts District and Midtown.



Planning a visit? Will Rogers International Airport is a 20-minute drive away, and hotel chains like Hyatt and Wyndham are approximately a 10-minute drive away. For the best weather, you can also consider visiting during spring and fall.