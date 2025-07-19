The Second Oldest City In Oklahoma Is A Quirky Route 66 Stop Off With Lake Stays And Rich Native Heritage

Stretching 2,448 miles, Route 66 offers ample opportunity to explore a mix of quirky attractions — like those found in the bustling route stop in Springfield, Illinois — and chilling, more haunting landmarks like those in Arizona. Of the 400 or so miles that cut through Oklahoma, the stretch running from Miami through Vinita and down toward Tulsa is especially rich in roadside landmarks and tidbits of local history.

Following this same southward trail, you'll come across the McDougal Filling Station. Built in 1940 by Grace and George McDougal, it was designed to look like a minuscule house. Its almost Swedish deep-Falu roof coloring, and patchwork of multicolored sandstone creates a look that's nearly animalistic in pattern and likeness. Then there's the Will Rogers Archway, built in 1957 as the world's largest McDonald's, its design famously spanning the highway. It was refurbished and reopened in 2014, named after "Oklahoma's Favorite Son" — the American-Cherokee actor and performer.

Though a more modern addition to the legend of Route 66, if you retrace your steps a bit to the original roadway, you'll come across the Sesquicentennial Mural at the intersection of S. Wilson St and W. Illinois Ave, depicting the history of Vinita over the past 150 years. A work by Jessica S. Stout, it's 42 feet long and 20 feet high. Further along, you can't miss the Route 66 Inn with its iconic neon motel sign. Almost frozen in time — except for the pool out front — little has changed at this conveniently located stop. Further along still, 2 miles before the town of Big Cabin, you'll meet the ever-present 46-foot-tall Giant Statue of Chief Standing Brave, a proud symbol of Oklahoma with his highly detailed feathered headdress and the Oklahoma state flag on his shield.