The 'Gumboot Capital Of The World' Is A Riverside Destination With Lush Gardens And Fun-Filled Festivals

Waders. Wellies. Galoshes. Rubber boots. Rain boots. Gumboots? In a thesaurus filled with names for waterproof footwear worn on rainy days or muddy treks, "gumboot" might be the most charming. But in New Zealand, it's just the everyday word for rain boots (always rubber, never PVC), and one small town in the heart of the North Island has claimed the gumboot as its own. Welcome to Taihape, the "Gumboot Capital of the World." Taihape, pronounced TY-hah-peh, lies along State Highway 1, about 250 miles south of Auckland and 150 miles north of Wellington, in the lush Rangitikei District near the Rangitikei River and its tributary, the Hautapu. It's 90 miles from Taupō, one of the world's friendliest towns, as well as the closest regional airport. Both are ideal pit stops on a road trip from Auckland to Wellington, an immersive addition to your New Zealand itinerary.

Rubber footwear arrived in New Zealand around 1875. It's said that every family in the country now has a gumboot collection, essential for the mucky topography. With rolling farmland, frequent rain (about 52 inches annually), and more sheep than people, gumboots here have practically become a uniform. In the 1970s, Kiwi comedian John Clarke created an alter ego, Fred Dagg: A gumboot-wearing caricature of rural New Zealanders who lived, fictitiously, in Taihape and immortalized gumboots in song. By the 1980s, as industry and population declined, Taihape embraced its association with the popular character as a way to rebrand itself.

The town built a large, corrugated-iron statue of a Wellie, gave businesses gumboot-themed makeovers, and launched Gumboot Day, an annual festival with events ranging from gumboot-throwing contests to "best dressed" boot pageants to sheep-shearing competitions (because, New Zealand). Taihape's humble footwear kept the town on the map, and so they celebrate it.