The 'Gumboot Capital Of The World' Is A Riverside Destination With Lush Gardens And Fun-Filled Festivals
Waders. Wellies. Galoshes. Rubber boots. Rain boots. Gumboots? In a thesaurus filled with names for waterproof footwear worn on rainy days or muddy treks, "gumboot" might be the most charming. But in New Zealand, it's just the everyday word for rain boots (always rubber, never PVC), and one small town in the heart of the North Island has claimed the gumboot as its own. Welcome to Taihape, the "Gumboot Capital of the World." Taihape, pronounced TY-hah-peh, lies along State Highway 1, about 250 miles south of Auckland and 150 miles north of Wellington, in the lush Rangitikei District near the Rangitikei River and its tributary, the Hautapu. It's 90 miles from Taupō, one of the world's friendliest towns, as well as the closest regional airport. Both are ideal pit stops on a road trip from Auckland to Wellington, an immersive addition to your New Zealand itinerary.
Rubber footwear arrived in New Zealand around 1875. It's said that every family in the country now has a gumboot collection, essential for the mucky topography. With rolling farmland, frequent rain (about 52 inches annually), and more sheep than people, gumboots here have practically become a uniform. In the 1970s, Kiwi comedian John Clarke created an alter ego, Fred Dagg: A gumboot-wearing caricature of rural New Zealanders who lived, fictitiously, in Taihape and immortalized gumboots in song. By the 1980s, as industry and population declined, Taihape embraced its association with the popular character as a way to rebrand itself.
The town built a large, corrugated-iron statue of a Wellie, gave businesses gumboot-themed makeovers, and launched Gumboot Day, an annual festival with events ranging from gumboot-throwing contests to "best dressed" boot pageants to sheep-shearing competitions (because, New Zealand). Taihape's humble footwear kept the town on the map, and so they celebrate it.
Central Taihape is a small-town delight
It's worth a stop just to see the giant gumboot, but stick around to enjoy the small town of Taihape. Mount Stewart Reserve, located behind the big boot, features a fairly easy trail to a lookout tower with panoramic views of the rolling hills and valleys. Nearby, a coffee truck called The Coffee Cove serves matchas and coffee alongside fish, chips, and toasties. Downtown, there are plenty of delightful spots to discover: Brown Sugar Cafe, a cozy daytime hangout with indoor-outdoor seating, a pastry counter, and a menu dishing out classics like chicken salad and eggs Benedict; Le Café Téléphonique, a charming bistro offering a French-fusion menu paired with wines and coffee in a patio garden space or indoors; Hunger Hut, specializing in Indian cuisine; and Thai Happy Takeaway, serving recognizable comfort curries and noodles. There's even a McDonald's, if all else fails.
The Majestic is a historic theater showing a mix of new, old, and international films. Rebuilt in 1917 after a fire, it is now a registered site under New Zealand's Historic Places Act. The Taihape Museum is open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment. Called "a treasure trove" by one visitor, it offers a rich look at local history and hosts occasional community events, including heritage weekend and seasonal festivals.
Of course, while in Taihape, you must pick up your very own gumboots — and other outdoorsy gear — at Taihape Sports and Outdoors, owned by the same couple behind Brown Sugar Cafe. You'll also find some at Ruapehu Farm Supplies or High Country Clothing, or try your luck at Caught Short Secondhand Shop. For gifts, souvenirs, and other homewares, check out Wild Roses, an eclectic boutique.
Beautiful landscapes and outdoors thrills are all reasons to visit Taihape
Now that you've picked up a sturdy new pair of gumboots, muck about in Taihape's gardens and outdoor preserves — verdant spaces where native and rare plants thrive in what World Atlas calls a "fairy-tale small town." Some of the Māori, the first to inhabit the region, remain connected to the land, sharing traditions and stories that have shaped its identity. Titoki is a 3-acre garden featuring century-old redwood trees, a water garden, and an uphill trail that rewards you with views of Mount Ruapehu, an active volcano. The Paengaroa Scenic Reserve is home to rare plants such as the heart-leaved kohuhu and olearia gardnerii, a flowering tree found only in New Zealand. Papakai Park recently reopened after local revitalization efforts. The park includes a central bridge –one of five planned – as well as walking trails. Endangered podocarp trees and other native flora abound, along with swimming and fishing holes.
Taihape's location at a river confluence also lends itself to water sports. You can take a half-day guided trip with River Valley Rafting on the Rangitikei River's Class 5 rapids, named one of Red Bull's top eight rafting experiences globally. River Valley Lodge also has accommodations, a spa, and a restaurant, making it an all-inclusive destination. For a calmer option, float kayaks with Awastone, which also offers campgrounds and glamping for a true New Zealand outdoors experience. Other area adventures include abseiling, horseback riding, or visiting Tongariro National Park, an exhilarating reserve with active volcanoes, about 35 miles northwest. From June through October, two major ski resorts feature dozens of thrilling runs: Turoa, with the largest vertical drop in all of Australasia, and Whakapapa, both located on the solidified lava flows of Mount Ruapehu.