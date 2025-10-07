The Tasty Fruit You Should Always Eat Directly Before A Flight

Some of us can pretty much guess the worst food items to bring on a plane (ahem, please don't with the stinky egg salad). But what should you eat before boarding? When you're gearing up for a flight — especially a long one — your body is going to feel the effects of altitude, dehydration, and pressure changes. That's exactly why savvy travelers swear by bananas as an ideal snack before boarding.

There's lots of advice on flying no-nos, from medicines you should avoid taking during a flight to clothing mistakes that guarantee an uncomfortable flight. But it turns out that going banana-land before boarding is actually a good thing. Not only do the natural sugars offer a nice energy boost, but the fiber is moderate enough to avoid digestive stress — aka climbing over your neighbor to stand in line for the sky-high porta-potty. Potassium also helps maintain your electrolyte balance in the dry cabin air while reducing muscle cramping. That's why bananas are a great go-to, low-fiber carb before flights, as they're less likely to cause bloating or gas compared to other foods.

Oranges also make a case (not everyone loves bananas — we know). They're loaded with vitamin C, water, and mild natural sugars that can help you feel refreshed. It's good to have citrus fruits before a flight, which makes sense, as they are mainly made up of water. Just keep in mind that citrus is acidic, so for anyone sensitive to heartburn, it may be best to eat it earlier or with something that buffers acidity.