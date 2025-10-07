The Tasty Fruit You Should Always Eat Directly Before A Flight
Some of us can pretty much guess the worst food items to bring on a plane (ahem, please don't with the stinky egg salad). But what should you eat before boarding? When you're gearing up for a flight — especially a long one — your body is going to feel the effects of altitude, dehydration, and pressure changes. That's exactly why savvy travelers swear by bananas as an ideal snack before boarding.
There's lots of advice on flying no-nos, from medicines you should avoid taking during a flight to clothing mistakes that guarantee an uncomfortable flight. But it turns out that going banana-land before boarding is actually a good thing. Not only do the natural sugars offer a nice energy boost, but the fiber is moderate enough to avoid digestive stress — aka climbing over your neighbor to stand in line for the sky-high porta-potty. Potassium also helps maintain your electrolyte balance in the dry cabin air while reducing muscle cramping. That's why bananas are a great go-to, low-fiber carb before flights, as they're less likely to cause bloating or gas compared to other foods.
Oranges also make a case (not everyone loves bananas — we know). They're loaded with vitamin C, water, and mild natural sugars that can help you feel refreshed. It's good to have citrus fruits before a flight, which makes sense, as they are mainly made up of water. Just keep in mind that citrus is acidic, so for anyone sensitive to heartburn, it may be best to eat it earlier or with something that buffers acidity.
What not to eat before a flight, according to science
Knowing what not to eat is just as important as knowing what to eat before boarding a plane. But there are some foods travelers commonly regret — and science backs up why these aren't the best choices. Greasy, fried, or fatty foods are rather obviously a no-go, unless you have the stomach of a Viking. They digest slowly and tend to cause bloating, heartburn, nausea, or discomfort — especially when you're stuck in a tiny seat for hours.
High-sodium snacks and processed foods aren't great, either. Too much salt can make you dehydrated and swollen while flying (especially in your legs or ankles). And even though they're free, you may want to pass on the soda. The cabin's reduced pressure can make gases expand, so drinking bubbly beverages before or during your flight often leads to excess burping or bloating.
Again, let's avoid anything that causes heartburn. That means spicy or highly acidic foods — yes, including too much citrus. Citrus is fine in moderation, but lots of acid on an empty stomach can increase the risk. The same goes for cruciferous vegetables, beans, and large legumes. These are gas-prone and harder to digest; when paired with long sitting, they often cause discomfort. A good rule of thumb is: if you'd need to go to the bathroom after eating them at home, you'll likely need to go in the air, when it's least convenient. So, next time you're waiting to board, plan a small fruit "combo" pre-flight: a banana, a few orange slices (or a clementine), and something neutral like whole-grain crackers or a modest protein source. That gives you hydration, gentle fuel, and digestive comfort without going too heavy.