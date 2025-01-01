The Popular Medicine Flight Attendants Prefer You Avoid Taking During A Flight

As you pack for that upcoming flight, you're likely prepping your carry-on with all the necessities, including medication. Common items like pain relievers, decongestants, and motion sickness medicine are typically fine to take when traveling. However, there are several things flight attendants wish you'd stop doing on flights, including using a specific medication: sleeping pills.

When it comes to sleep aids, flight attendant's main worry is the difficulty in distinguishing between a passenger who's simply in deep sleep and one who is experiencing a medical emergency. "I noticed a passenger looked unconscious to me. I tried to wake him up by shaking him, but he didn't respond, so I panicked and called my colleagues for help," one experienced flight attendant told Business Insider. Fortunately, in this case, they said that "the passenger was a heavy sleeper, and it looked like he'd used some sleeping medication."

For everyone's safety and peace of mind, avoid taking strong sleeping aids like benzodiazepines, Z-drugs, and powerful sedatives on board. Using these medications while flying can be unsafe — and not solely because you'll confuse cabin crew. However, just because these medications aren't recommended, doesn't mean you can't sleep on flights. So let's explore why strong sedatives are unsafe while flying and what you can do instead.