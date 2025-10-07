A Wildly Popular Cruise Destination Is Getting More Adventurous With Princess Cruises' Latest Additions
The Mexican Riviera has been a top travel destination for a minute — and for good reason. From the upscale resorts and Michelin-star dining of Cabo San Lucas to the romantic, boutique retreats of Puerto Vallarta, this stunning stretch of shoreline is one of the country's most coveted by travelers across the globe. This region has a little bit of everything: five-star luxury resorts, incredible culinary delights, rich cultural activities, and breathtaking landscapes.
But this isn't news. Cruise lines have had this region on heavy rotation for quite some time — 60 years to be exact, at least for Princess Cruises. And to celebrate its big milestone, the cruise line is rolling out 13 new shore excursions in the area for the 2025-2026 sailing season. In response to the growing travel trend of immersive cultural experiences, Princess Cruises is now offering experiences ranging from open-air trolley history tours to piñata workshops and more. The aim for these new activities is to give guests a taste of the vibrancy, history, and culture of Mexico, which can often be brushed past when you're only docking in a port for an afternoon. The result? Travelers will get to embark on experiences that will undoubtedly be etched in their brains long after they return home from their trip.
What to know about the new Mexican Riviera shore excursions
To get your hands on the new excursions, head to the Princess Cruises website where you can book directly. Most cruise itineraries range from seven to 14 days. Of the newest excursions, perhaps the most buzzed about is the Todos Santos Wine Experience, where guests get to embark on a wine tasting adventure at the iconic Viñedo Las Tinajas. But the more out-of-the-box experiences are the ones that we're most excited about.
In La Paz, the Baja Ocean Wonders & Scalloping Experience takes travelers on a fishing boat with a local family to snorkel, catch scallops, and eat fresh ceviche on the beach. In Mazatlan, the Heritage Taco Fiesta invites guests into a Mexican home to learn about culinary history before participating in a tortilla-making session for their very own tacos. The new shore excursions are all about engaging in exciting hands-on experiences while learning about the local culture. It's a great way to go boots on the ground and learn new things about a new destination — all while enjoying one of the top cruise lines for travelers who want luxury on a budget. Is there really anything left to ponder?