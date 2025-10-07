A Wildly Popular Cruise Destination Is Getting More Adventurous With Princess Cruises' Latest Additions

The Mexican Riviera has been a top travel destination for a minute — and for good reason. From the upscale resorts and Michelin-star dining of Cabo San Lucas to the romantic, boutique retreats of Puerto Vallarta, this stunning stretch of shoreline is one of the country's most coveted by travelers across the globe. This region has a little bit of everything: five-star luxury resorts, incredible culinary delights, rich cultural activities, and breathtaking landscapes.

But this isn't news. Cruise lines have had this region on heavy rotation for quite some time — 60 years to be exact, at least for Princess Cruises. And to celebrate its big milestone, the cruise line is rolling out 13 new shore excursions in the area for the 2025-2026 sailing season. In response to the growing travel trend of immersive cultural experiences, Princess Cruises is now offering experiences ranging from open-air trolley history tours to piñata workshops and more. The aim for these new activities is to give guests a taste of the vibrancy, history, and culture of Mexico, which can often be brushed past when you're only docking in a port for an afternoon. The result? Travelers will get to embark on experiences that will undoubtedly be etched in their brains long after they return home from their trip.