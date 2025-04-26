An Adult-Only Tropical Boutique Hotel On Mexico's Coast Offers Romance, Adventure, And Five-Star Comfort

Puerto Vallarta is one of Mexico's most exciting beach destinations. Sandwiched between the underrated sunny paradise of the Costalegre region to the south, and the captivating magic towns of the Riviera Nayarit to the north, Puerto Vallarta offers a stunning array of experiences. Famed as an alternative to traditional party cities, including Cancύn, Los Cabos, and Acapulco, it has gained a fabulous reputation for stunning beaches and amazing bars, restaurants, and clubs. It's also something of an LGBTQ+ hotspot in Mexico.

As the city has blossomed over the last decade, its hotels and resorts have followed suit. There are some wonderful places to stay in the center of town, the Zona Romántica, and scattered up and down the coast. From huge, all-inclusive resorts overlooking the main beaches to tiny boutique hotels hidden away on top of jungle-covered cliffs — or tucked into secret coves — staying in Puerto Vallarta is a dream.

One of the best options for travelers looking for luxury, romance, and a dash of adventure is the gorgeous Villa Lala, an adult-only boutique hotel located in Boca de Tomatlán. It's an easy drive from Puerto Vallarta International Airport, which is only 15 miles away, and there are a number of buses that run directly between the town and the Zona Romántica. It's about 45 minutes from the center of Puerto Vallarta and half an hour from the Zona Romántica.