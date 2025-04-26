An Adult-Only Tropical Boutique Hotel On Mexico's Coast Offers Romance, Adventure, And Five-Star Comfort
Puerto Vallarta is one of Mexico's most exciting beach destinations. Sandwiched between the underrated sunny paradise of the Costalegre region to the south, and the captivating magic towns of the Riviera Nayarit to the north, Puerto Vallarta offers a stunning array of experiences. Famed as an alternative to traditional party cities, including Cancύn, Los Cabos, and Acapulco, it has gained a fabulous reputation for stunning beaches and amazing bars, restaurants, and clubs. It's also something of an LGBTQ+ hotspot in Mexico.
As the city has blossomed over the last decade, its hotels and resorts have followed suit. There are some wonderful places to stay in the center of town, the Zona Romántica, and scattered up and down the coast. From huge, all-inclusive resorts overlooking the main beaches to tiny boutique hotels hidden away on top of jungle-covered cliffs — or tucked into secret coves — staying in Puerto Vallarta is a dream.
One of the best options for travelers looking for luxury, romance, and a dash of adventure is the gorgeous Villa Lala, an adult-only boutique hotel located in Boca de Tomatlán. It's an easy drive from Puerto Vallarta International Airport, which is only 15 miles away, and there are a number of buses that run directly between the town and the Zona Romántica. It's about 45 minutes from the center of Puerto Vallarta and half an hour from the Zona Romántica.
Hidden love nests high in the treetops
Arriving at Villa Lala gives you a little taste of what a special place it is. The hotel, which was designed by local architect Cachi Pérez, who expanded his own home to create it, overlooks Boca de Tomatlán, a tiny beach town nestled in a bay with exquisite sea views towards Banderas Bay and down the jungle-covered Costalegre.
Villa Lala is the definition of intimate. It has a grand total of 12 suites, each one with an incredible ocean view. The rooms are a complement to the surrounding jungle, with most designed in a treetop — love-nest style — with charming domes hidden in the canopy overlooking the sea. The largest and most luxurious suites boast private plunge pools or jacuzzis, as well as hammocks and swings. It's hard to imagine a more romantic environment.
The rest of the hotel is delightful too. The gardens blend into the jungle vegetation around the bay, creating a seamless sense of seclusion and exotic tropical beauty. The on-site restaurant offers an excellent menu of classic Mexican cuisine, as well as more international and fusion options, or you can enjoy a private romantic dinner next to your very own firepit by the sea. A private dock awaits for guests who want to explore the coast by kayak, with myriad secret beaches to find dotted along the Costalegre.
From whale watching in the bay to romantic massages
While loved-up couples may be content to spend their vacation enjoying the peace, solitude, and luxury of the hotel, there is plenty of adventure to go around beyond the confines of the treetop plunge pools, tantra couches, and bathtubs with sea views. For starters, the warm waters of the Mexican Pacific are filled with marine life. From late November to early April or so, you can spot humpback whales on their migration to and from the warmer waters of the south. Boat trips off the coast are the best bet for a truly magical experience, but there's a strong likelihood of catching a glimpse of these majestic creatures from the beach — and even from your room!
The hotel also offers a range of activities from the relaxing to the energetic. A couple's massage is a wonderful way to relax and enjoy the peace and quiet of your surroundings, while a guided jungle hike through the rainforest to the secret Colomitos Beach is an exceptional way to immerse yourself in the landscape and enjoy the best that the region has to offer. If you love getting beneath the ocean waves, there's some excellent scuba diving and snorkeling to be found off the Islas Marietas and over the El Morro reef.