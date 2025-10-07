'America's Hometown' Is A Small Town In Ohio With Unique Events, Wineries, And Adventures
While the United States has an abundance of charming small towns, the small midwestern town of Medina, Ohio, has earned itself the moniker of "America's Hometown." The nickname stems from a 1940s short film, "Home Town USA," in which Pathfinder magazine and RKO Pathe featured Medina as the quintessential small town in post-WWII America. The town has since consistently earned awards and praise for its appeal as a small town, a great place to live, and one of the best small-town downtowns.
A large part of what makes Medina such a vibrant small town is its Historic District. Anchored by green space (the large public square) and the eight surrounding blocks, the Medina Public Square was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975. Victorian architecture, paired with a fascinating history, makes Medina quite interesting for architecture and history buffs. The square is the heart of the town and is lined with cafés, restaurants, shops, and more. Countless events and community activities keep the small town connected and engaged.
Located just 30 miles south of Cleveland – one of the most affordable towns to visit in America – you could easily visit Medina on a day trip, but it's worth staying for a few days to immerse yourself in the community. You could even pair it with a visit to Akron, an under-the-radar city with plenty of urban and outdoor activities, as it's only a 30-minute drive west. If you're flying in, the closest major airport would be Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE), about 20 miles away.
What to do in Medina
If you love a big, European-inspired farmers market, then you'll want to check out the Medina Farmers Market, which runs every Saturday from mid-May to early October. Over 70 vendors fill the public square with the best in homegrown produce, flowers, local meats, honey, and cheeses. This is the place to pick up homemade goodies such as jam, nut butters, and baked goods (including gluten-free and vegan options). For a nice family-owned spot for a bite to eat, try Courthouse Pizzeria, located in the historic Medina Courthouse, where its own pizza dough and sauce are made daily to serve New York-style pizza. Then there's Foundry Social, which combines games, such as billiards, ping pong, and bocce, with beers and a gastropub menu.
In town, the LilyNicholas Shoppe features products from over 70 local artisans and designers, making it a great stop for an authentic souvenir. A quirkier stop on the shopping circuit is Castle Noel, a year-round Christmas attraction. Inside, you'll find 40,000 square feet of Christmas attractions, making this "America's largest indoor, year-round Christmas attraction." Castle Noel has garnered national media attention and is a sight to see, whether you love Christmas or not; the nostalgic "I Had That" exhibit is full of children's toys from the 1950s to the 1980s, all guaranteed to make you say "I had that!" at least once.
Fifteen minutes away from Medina, the family-owned Filia Cellars is a great place to spend the day winetasting, especially if you like dry reds and enjoy live music. With vineyards in California, Filia produces some nice full-bodied reds that will transport you to Napa Valley or Bordeaux. Weymouth Farms and Orchard Winery is a lovely compound where you can pick your own fruit (grapes, pears, or apples), and then settle in for a winetasting and BYO picnic.
Unique events in Medina
Twice a year, Medina Cars and Coffee is a fun event for car aficionados, when over 150 classic and modern show cars line up around the town square. Residents and tourists alike have the opportunity to check out historic cars up close and chat with the proud owners. People are encouraged to grab a coffee and pastry from local cafés like Cool Beans Café, Honey Bee Bakery, Circles on the Square, and The Grind Coffee Bar, most of which are located on the public square.
At the end of September, the annual Medina Fall Festival takes over the public square, filling it with the sights and smells of autumn. Think apple art, pumpkin painting, and a hay maze. There's even a puppy parade, and of course, a good old-fashioned Midwestern chili cook-off, where everyone gets in on the tasting and voting.
In October, the Medina Ghost Walk pairs a guided tour full of eerie ghost tales with small plates and drinks from local eateries. Led by a parapsychologist and author of a book that chronicles Medina's haunted past, the walk delves into the paranormal history of the region. It is said that in the early 1900s, the "Woman in Black" terrorized residents in the Medina Square, causing the town to instate a curfew to keep everyone home after dark. Other spooky legends and nefarious deeds are explored on the walk, providing an interesting juxtaposition to the modern-day Medina that is so full of small-town charm. Also in October is Ladies Night Out, also referred to as "Witches Night Out," which is a quirky, small-town event where women dress up in costume and head out for a night on the town. They can hop in a party limo or explore on foot for discounted shopping, photo booths, and pop-up salons.