'America's Hometown' Is A Small Town In Ohio With Unique Events, Wineries, And Adventures

While the United States has an abundance of charming small towns, the small midwestern town of Medina, Ohio, has earned itself the moniker of "America's Hometown." The nickname stems from a 1940s short film, "Home Town USA," in which Pathfinder magazine and RKO Pathe featured Medina as the quintessential small town in post-WWII America. The town has since consistently earned awards and praise for its appeal as a small town, a great place to live, and one of the best small-town downtowns.

A large part of what makes Medina such a vibrant small town is its Historic District. Anchored by green space (the large public square) and the eight surrounding blocks, the Medina Public Square was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975. Victorian architecture, paired with a fascinating history, makes Medina quite interesting for architecture and history buffs. The square is the heart of the town and is lined with cafés, restaurants, shops, and more. Countless events and community activities keep the small town connected and engaged.

Located just 30 miles south of Cleveland – one of the most affordable towns to visit in America – you could easily visit Medina on a day trip, but it's worth staying for a few days to immerse yourself in the community. You could even pair it with a visit to Akron, an under-the-radar city with plenty of urban and outdoor activities, as it's only a 30-minute drive west. If you're flying in, the closest major airport would be Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE), about 20 miles away.