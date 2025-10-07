The Best Safety Item To Pack For A Beach Trip Can Be Found In Most Pantries

What do you usually pack in your beach bag? A towel? Sunglasses? Sunscreen? Vinegar? ... wait, what? It may sound strange, but vinegar can actually be a really helpful item to have at the beach. This is because the pantry staple acts as a neutralizer against jellyfish stings. If you go swimming, sunbathing, or wading in an area that has jellyfish, you can get stung by their long, trailing tentacles.

Jellyfish have thousands of tiny, barbed stinging cells called nematocysts lurking in their tentacles. Each one contains a little nub of venom, and this is transferred to you if you brush up against their tentacles. (While we're on the subject of dangerous sea dwellers, read about the dangerous coral in the Caribbean that tourists often mistake for seaweed.)

Some Australian beaches have vinegar in first-aid stands to help with jellyfish stings. According to a medically reviewed article in Patient Info, this is what you should do if you're stung by a jellyfish: "Rinse thoroughly in seawater to wash off all the cysts you can. Do not use fresh water, as this may make any jellyfish parts remaining leak further venom. After rinsing thoroughly, soak or rinse the area in vinegar for about 30 seconds." And despite any urban legends, you shouldn't pee on a jellyfish sting as it can make the pain worse.