These Are Charlotte's Must-Try Restaurants, According To Top Chef's Judges

North Carolina's largest city, Charlotte, has areas filled to the brim with historic homes, parks, boutiques, and secret gardens. Complementing all of that is a thriving culinary scene. Nothing confirms this more than the fact that the reality show "Top Chef" has decided to film its 23rd season in the Queen City.

"Charlotte and Greenville are perfect chefs' playgrounds fueled by exceptional local ingredients, bold flavors, a strong agricultural foundation, stunning natural landscapes, and the warm, genuine hospitality the South is known for," Ryan Flynn, senior vice president of current production at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said (per Food & Wine). Also featuring in episodes during the show's 23rd season will be Greenville, the South Carolina city that offers incredible fall festivities and foliage without big crowds.

Helming this journey through Charlotte's culinary offerings are chef and host Kristen Kish and "Top Chef" judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. Though this was food writer Simmons' first time in Charlotte, she and Kish amassed an outpouring of restaurant recommendations from enthusiastic and passionate Carolina foodies on Instagram. Beyond the show's competitive premise, the restaurants that the judges bookmarked during their seven weeks of filming warrant the attention of anyone passing through Charlotte. After all, who can give out better recommendations than the judges of a world-renowned cooking competition show? While you wait for the new season to air in 2026, here are some of the "Top Chef" crew's must-try restaurants in Charlotte. So, pack your knives (and forks and spoons), and go!