These Are Charlotte's Must-Try Restaurants, According To Top Chef's Judges
North Carolina's largest city, Charlotte, has areas filled to the brim with historic homes, parks, boutiques, and secret gardens. Complementing all of that is a thriving culinary scene. Nothing confirms this more than the fact that the reality show "Top Chef" has decided to film its 23rd season in the Queen City.
"Charlotte and Greenville are perfect chefs' playgrounds fueled by exceptional local ingredients, bold flavors, a strong agricultural foundation, stunning natural landscapes, and the warm, genuine hospitality the South is known for," Ryan Flynn, senior vice president of current production at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said (per Food & Wine). Also featuring in episodes during the show's 23rd season will be Greenville, the South Carolina city that offers incredible fall festivities and foliage without big crowds.
Helming this journey through Charlotte's culinary offerings are chef and host Kristen Kish and "Top Chef" judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. Though this was food writer Simmons' first time in Charlotte, she and Kish amassed an outpouring of restaurant recommendations from enthusiastic and passionate Carolina foodies on Instagram. Beyond the show's competitive premise, the restaurants that the judges bookmarked during their seven weeks of filming warrant the attention of anyone passing through Charlotte. After all, who can give out better recommendations than the judges of a world-renowned cooking competition show? While you wait for the new season to air in 2026, here are some of the "Top Chef" crew's must-try restaurants in Charlotte. So, pack your knives (and forks and spoons), and go!
Lang Van is a Vietnamese food favorite for Kirsten Kish
Vietnamese restaurant Lang Van has such great food that host Kish actually visited twice; given that the chef had such a short amount of time to explore the Charlotte food scene, that says a lot about Lang Van's quality. This gem of a restaurant has gained somewhat of a cult foodie following.
Per Travel + Leisure, Simmons and Colicchio were bowled over by the "bright, fresh flavors" of Lang Van's extensive menu, which included hits such as the bun bi, beef skewer vermicelli, lemongrass curry, imperial rolls, and pho. The crispy quail comes highly recommended by patrons as well. But what's Lang Van's bestseller, really? It's hard to say, as loyal customers often happily defer their ordering decisions to owner Dan Nguyen and the welcoming wait staff.
"You can tell them what kind of things you like and what you're in the mood for and they'll reccomend [sic] something on the menu that's good," a Redditor advised. Another customer got more philosophical: "Lang Van will give you what Lang Van wants you to have. Reveal yourself to Lang Van." With delicious food and a casual, laid-back ambiance, this Charlotte restaurant delivers a dining experience that'll remind you of authentic, mouth-watering Vietnamese home cooking.
Supperland steaks stand out to Tom Colicchio
Who better to talk steaks than Tom Colicchio? Not only is Colicchio the head judge of "Top Chef" and a James Beard Award winner, he's also the owner of Craftsteak. So, him recommending Charlotte's Supperland (which describes itself as a "Southern Steakhouse meets Church Potluck") gives the restaurant a major culinary stamp of approval.
Supperland owes its lofty ceilings and sizable space to the building's former incarnations. First, it was a church, then an auditorium, and later a gallery. Today, the restaurant accommodates diners in multiple spaces: a main dining room, a bar, a private wine room, an outdoor patio and garden, and an underground speakeasy. The menu features steaks — from 32-ounce bone-in ribeyes to 16-ounce Wagyu NY strips — cooked over hickory and oak on a wood-fired grill and accompanied by mouthwatering side dishes like mushroom risotto or miso mac & cheese.
Drop by on weekends for a hearty brunch buffet that includes everything from pull-apart cinnamon rolls to chilled seafood. Or, reserve a night at the speakeasy for small bites and cocktail pairings.
Red Bridges Barbecue Lodge gets attention from Gail Simmons
The city of Goldsboro (known for its walkable downtown and craft brews) claims to be North Carolina's "Gateway to BBQ," but the family-run Red Bridges Barbecue Lodge steadfastly holds its own. Located just over half an hour from the outskirts of Charlotte in the town of Shelby, this restaurant has hardcore fans who will gladly make the drive for a taste of Red Bridges' traditional barbecue. Since 1946, the Bridges family has perfected the art of slow-cooking pork over hickory. Given that history, it's fitting that Simmons visited with her own son. Both were won over by Red Bridges' chopped pork shoulder, red slaw, and hush puppies.
Following a 2024 fire that almost destroyed the building, the restaurant's induction into North Carolina's Barbecue Hall of Fame in May 2025 came as both a win and confidence boost. The space has since been renovated, perhaps the only major update that's touched the restaurant in almost 80 years. Red Bridges' recipes have remained unchanged for three generations — and rightfully so. As co-owner Natalie Ramsey told Spectrum News, "One thing that's been successful about us is my grandmother always said it if it ain't broke, don't fix it."
Kindred earns praise from Colicchio, Kish, and Simmons
When three "Top Chef" judges give their unanimous vote of confidence to a restaurant, it's bound to be exceptional. According to Travel + Leisure, "outstanding" was the term Kish used to describe Kindred, a Davidson-based restaurant (some 30 minutes north of Charlotte) led by husband-and-wife team Joe and Katy Kindred. While restaurant buzz usually dies down, this isn't the case for Kindred. The restaurant opened in 2015 and has been consistently recognized by esteemed media publications (joining Condé Nast's 2020 list of the "21 Best Restaurants in Charlotte" and The New York Times' 2021 "Restaurant List," for example). Today, Kindred remains a beloved culinary fixture in the community.
The restaurant's exceptional menu staples include squid ink pasta, crispy oysters with dill yogurt, and pickle-brined fried chicken (best savored under the string lights of the cozy backyard seating area, which Simmons described as "a lovely experience"). Kindred's Google reviews are a testament to the ongoing success of its kitchen, with patrons praising the seasonal, rotating menu (made using local ingredients), the excellent cocktails, and the overall dining experience.
"This is going to be one of those restaurants that I get to say "hey.. I went there before they ever had a Michelin star, I knew they were awesome". Seriously, I'm not sure how many times I've come to Kindred and the service (no matter how I'm dressed) is completely next level," wrote a Google reviewer. While a meal here doesn't come cheap, the glowing Google reviews show that it's worth every penny.
Botiwalla also gets a special shout-out from Simmons
If you've got a hankering for Indian street eats, head over to Charlotte's food court Optimist Hall and make a beeline for Botiwalla, James Beard-nominated chef Meherwan Irani's "homage to the lively Irani cafes of India." The casual eatery, decorated in a quirky clash of Victorian and Indian influences, features a similarly delightful menu of reimagined Indian street food classics. We're talking chargrilled chicken tikka rolls, Maharaja lamb burgers, masala smashed potatoes, and boti rice bowls, among others. Gulab jamun — traditional rose-cardamom-soaked milk dumplings — for dessert ends your culinary journey through Charlotte on a high note.
Google reviewers praise Botiwalla's food as "legit," "unique" (okra fries, anyone?), and "flavorful," but that's only one part of the story. Past visitors also note the restaurant's pleasant ambiance, the staff's warmth and courteousness toward customers, and even the establishment's willingness to go above and beyond in the name of service. "Bonus points for the thoughtful touch in the women's restroom, which was stocked with feminine essentials — a small detail that shows big care," a Google reviewer wrote.