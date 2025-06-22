North Carolina's 'Gateway To BBQ' Is A City With A Walkable Downtown, Craft Brews, And Fabulous Restaurants

It's no secret that America loves its food. From Cajun-inspired dishes in New Orleans — where you can sample some of the best gumbo in the country — to classic coastal cuisine along the Northeastern U.S., the 50 states offer an eclectic buffet of destinations for foodies. If you're on the hunt for finger-licking-good barbecue, the scene in North Carolina is a cut above the rest.

Home to food-forward towns like Lexington, the state's "Barbecue Capital," full of delectable foods, festivals, and character, the Old North State has plenty of places to dig into your favorite fire-cooked dishes. To sample some of the best barbecue in North Carolina, take your tastebuds on a tantalizing trip to Goldsboro, self-proclaimed as the "Gateway to Barbecue." Situated in the heart of Wayne County, about 60 miles southeast of Raleigh (the state capital, bursting with urban charm and a thriving arts scene), Goldsboro has a full menu of mouth-watering barbecue joints, craft breweries, and walkable downtown delights to sink your teeth into. Whether you're seeking the best pork roast in America or are just hungry for an adventure filled with shopping, arts, and culture, make sure to stop in Goldsboro.