North Carolina's 'Gateway To BBQ' Is A City With A Walkable Downtown, Craft Brews, And Fabulous Restaurants
It's no secret that America loves its food. From Cajun-inspired dishes in New Orleans — where you can sample some of the best gumbo in the country — to classic coastal cuisine along the Northeastern U.S., the 50 states offer an eclectic buffet of destinations for foodies. If you're on the hunt for finger-licking-good barbecue, the scene in North Carolina is a cut above the rest.
Home to food-forward towns like Lexington, the state's "Barbecue Capital," full of delectable foods, festivals, and character, the Old North State has plenty of places to dig into your favorite fire-cooked dishes. To sample some of the best barbecue in North Carolina, take your tastebuds on a tantalizing trip to Goldsboro, self-proclaimed as the "Gateway to Barbecue." Situated in the heart of Wayne County, about 60 miles southeast of Raleigh (the state capital, bursting with urban charm and a thriving arts scene), Goldsboro has a full menu of mouth-watering barbecue joints, craft breweries, and walkable downtown delights to sink your teeth into. Whether you're seeking the best pork roast in America or are just hungry for an adventure filled with shopping, arts, and culture, make sure to stop in Goldsboro.
Goldsboro is mecca of mouth-watering barbecue
Goldsboro didn't get its nickname for nothing, as you'll have plenty of delicious restaurants at your (soon-to-be barbecue sauce-covered) fingertips. Taste the secret sauce at the town's long-standing joint, Stamey's Barbecue. Serving Lexington-style dishes cooked over hardwood hickory coals since 1930, the old-fashioned barbecue restaurant offers cozy indoor dining, as well as a classic drive-thru for pit-cooked pitstops. For a casual bite along the highway while embarking on the ultimate scenic foodie road trip across North Carolina, pop into Adam's Roadside BBQ, serving hearty entrées with slow-smoked meats alongside heaping sides like coleslaw and potato salad.
If you want to kick it up a notch with a fine dining experience, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar is an upscale chain that pairs an elegant atmosphere with succulent prime-cut steaks, world-class wines, and handcrafted cocktails. Spare your fingers the sauce stains, and dig your fork into a tender salmon barbecue filet for a sophisticated spin on North Carolina's classic cuisine.
Wherever you choose to dine in Goldsboro, wash it all down with a pint of craft beer at a local brewery. Nestled in the heart of downtown, Little Brother Brewing boasts a well-rounded "beer library," including hoppy IPAs and award-winning lagers. Meanwhile, Oden Brewing Company is a vibrant sipping spot tucked into an old bottling plant, featuring regular live music, local events, and food trucks.
Exploring beyond the barbecues and brews in Goldsboro
Goldsboro is rich with food and libations, but it's also a city rich with history, entertainment, and shopping opportunities. The best place to take it all in is by heading to the historic downtown district. Stroll the shops along its walkable streets, where you'll find colorful stores like Mimi's Boutique and the vintage treasure trove, Lola's Vintiques. While you're wandering out and about, be sure to peep the Public Arts Trail, a collection of hidden murals painted by local artists that color alleyways throughout the neighborhood. To dive into the local history, visit the Wayne County Museum, which offers an array of interesting exhibits to explore.
When you're ready to settle in for the night, Goldsboro has a plethora of classic hotels to choose from. For spacious suites with full kitchens and a homey feel, check into the Homewood Suites by Hilton. Or if you prefer a quaint bed and breakfast, nestle into a charming, one-of-a-kind room at Plum Tree Gardens. Situated just two blocks downtown, the lovingly restored Victorian-era home is surrounded by idyllic brick-lined sidewalks and historic homes dating back to the late 19th century.