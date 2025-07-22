The Best Way To Experience Authentic Vietnam Is A Rural Farmstay With Mouth-Watering Home Cooking

Vietnam has everything, from a secret island brimming with tropical paradise vibes to a vibrant Asian canal town like a mini Venice. But for something truly authentic and immersive, choosing homestays over polished hotels in Vietnam is the way to go. These family-run stays are often found in rural communities, where you can experience the traditional Vietnamese way of life.

You'll find homestays throughout Vietnam, but they are especially popular in the northern mountains around Sapa and around the Mekong Delta in the south. In Sapa, families from various ethnic minority groups open up their homes to trekkers. While in the south, you'll find homestays dotted around the canals, fruit orchards, and rice paddies. In both regions, the simple accommodations are usually found in wooden houses or rustic bungalows. You're likely to be invited to join the family to eat delicious home-cooked meals with ingredients straight from the garden. At these homestays, you'll be able to watch daily life unfold right before your eyes.

From the U.S., you can reach Vietnam via major airports like Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City and Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Vietnam Airlines offers direct flights from San Francisco to Ho Chi Minh City, which takes about 15 hours. For more planning tips, here are the crucial details every tourist should know before a vacation to Vietnam.