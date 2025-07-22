The Best Way To Experience Authentic Vietnam Is A Rural Farmstay With Mouth-Watering Home Cooking
Vietnam has everything, from a secret island brimming with tropical paradise vibes to a vibrant Asian canal town like a mini Venice. But for something truly authentic and immersive, choosing homestays over polished hotels in Vietnam is the way to go. These family-run stays are often found in rural communities, where you can experience the traditional Vietnamese way of life.
You'll find homestays throughout Vietnam, but they are especially popular in the northern mountains around Sapa and around the Mekong Delta in the south. In Sapa, families from various ethnic minority groups open up their homes to trekkers. While in the south, you'll find homestays dotted around the canals, fruit orchards, and rice paddies. In both regions, the simple accommodations are usually found in wooden houses or rustic bungalows. You're likely to be invited to join the family to eat delicious home-cooked meals with ingredients straight from the garden. At these homestays, you'll be able to watch daily life unfold right before your eyes.
From the U.S., you can reach Vietnam via major airports like Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City and Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Vietnam Airlines offers direct flights from San Francisco to Ho Chi Minh City, which takes about 15 hours. For more planning tips, here are the crucial details every tourist should know before a vacation to Vietnam.
Discover the canals, floating markets, and homestays of the Mekong Delta
In southern Vietnam, most visitors to the Mekong Delta choose to stay in Can Tho, its largest city on the river. When you pick a homestay over a hotel, it means you can experience daily life on the Mekong and its vast network of rivers. Wake up to the sound of boats, go on a bike ride around the winding canals, and get to know your host family over a bowl of bun mam, a delicious fish noodle soup.
During your stay, arrange a visit to the Cai Rang Floating Market through your homestay. Starting when the sun rises, the market comes to life with hundreds of boats. They are stacked high with fresh produce and local fruit like rambutan and mangoes. Arrive early in the morning to have breakfast, which is entirely made and served aboard the boats. Try hot breakfast dishes like stir-fried noodles, aka hu tieu, or rice noodle soup paired with a ca phe kho, a strong coffee brewed in a clay pot. Most tours include a stop at either a rice noodle factory or a coconut candy factory, where you'll be able to observe the traditional production process up close.
For an authentic stay, consider the highly-rated Bamboo Eco Village. Owned by a local couple, this riverside homestay is located in the countryside about 6 miles away from the city center. You can arrive by taxi, but for a unique experience, opt to arrive by boat, where you'll be warmly greeted with a refreshing drink.
Sustainably built from bamboo and wood, the rustic bungalows offer a genuine homestay feel, complete with creature comforts. During your downtime, you can relax in the pool, borrow a bike, or use a kayak to explore the river. Or, for something more traditional, you can sign up for a cooking class or to watch a musical performance.
Enjoy mountain views and rural life from your homestay in Sapa
Near the Chinese border, high in Vietnam's Hoang Lien Son Mountain range, lies Sapa. This northern city is surrounded by terraced rice fields and towering peaks. A popular activity here is trekking, led by guides from the ethnic minority groups that call this place home, like the Red Dao and Hmong communities. Multi-day hikes can be arranged by local companies, like Sapa Sisters, a female- and Hmong-owned trekking company in Sapa. These overnight tours give you an opportunity to visit local markets, interact with locals, and stay overnight in a homestay with a family.
Typical homestays are in simple wooden houses featuring shared bathrooms and family meals served in a communal space. Typical dinners are usually authentic dishes made with homegrown veggies, such as vegetable spring rolls, rice, fish, and pho-like soups like con sui, a clear pork-based broth made with herbs, shallots, and rice noodles. Some hosts will offer you their homemade rice wine after dinner and entertain you with a traditional folk music performance.
Most homestays are included in your guided tour package for trekking, but if you want to book one independently, a good choice is the Mekhoo and Zipi Sapa Homestay. Not only is it consistently rated highly on booking sites, but guests regularly comment on the affordability and the welcoming, family-like atmosphere. The homestay is about 6 miles outside of town, so it's surrounded by deep valleys and picturesque rice paddies near the Ta Van village.