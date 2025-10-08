Washington's Tiny Harbor Town Is An Idyllic Seaside Gem To Unplug And Fish With Off-The-Grid Vibes
When planning a beach vacation, swaying palm trees and powdery sand often come to mind. Perhaps you'll jet off to a restorative weekend at a unique Florida Keys resort with waterfront views, or make your way to Oahu's beach paradise for snorkeling in Caribbean-like waters. But if you're looking for a far-flung coastline to escape the crowds and unplug from daily life for a while, consider a trip to Washington state. Tucked along the Olympic Peninsula is Sekiu, a quaint fishing village with breathtaking beaches galore and stunning natural scenery.
About an hour's drive west of Port Angeles, and roughly three hours away from Seattle, if you're traveling by car, you'll likely approach Sekiu by the State Route 112, which meanders between thick woodlands before revealing the town's sleepy harbor stretching off into the distance. Renowned for excellent fishing, you'll find plenty of opportunities to cast a line. Find a boat charter along Sekiu's harbor front to head out into the bay and reel in as much fresh catch as you can, all the while keeping an eye out for whales and other wildlife. Leave the world behind as you head offshore to reel in salmon, halibut, and rockfish.
From the overlook of Sekiu Bay, you'll catch sweeping views of the coastline and nearby Clallam Bay. Bring your rods to fish by the shore or stroll along the beach while looking out for whales breaching in the shallows. For a change of scenery, stop by Hoko River State Park, a slice of wilderness just west of Sekiu. Pack a hamper to picnic by the riverbank, or paddle through the backcountry landscape for unforgettable views. Back in Sekiu, indulge in delicious seafood and hearty grub along the waterfront, and find cozy lodging for a restful overnight stay to make the most of your Washington getaway.
Head out fishing around Sekiu, Washington
While excellent fishing can be found along the shoreline, if you want to reel in some serious catch, head out with one of Sekiu's private boat charters. Book a trip with Outlander Charters for dedicated excursions to cast a line for whichever type of fish you fancy. Offering both nearshore and offshore trips, let the sea captains steer you to the perfect spot to fish for halibut, lingcod, and rockfish, not to mention inshore fishing sites for salmon along the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Previous customers have highly recommended the experience, with one Google reviewer noting that "these guys really know their stuff". You can even secure accommodation through Outlander Charters, where you'll spend the night at a quaint lodge on Sekiu's waterfront.
You could also head out with the Fat Otter Fishing Charter, which a previous sailor on Google commented was a "phenomenal experience". Step aboard the Even Odder, a speedy vessel with a spacious cabin and all the necessary fittings for a hands-on excursion to jig for salmon, halibut, and lingcod. Seasoned anglers can get right to work, while the expert boat crew is ready to help out anyone who needs a guiding hand. After a day's fishing, the crew will drop you off at the Gut Hut, where your catch will be cleaned and vacuum sealed. From inshore salmon trips to offshore bottom fish excursions, Fat Otter Fishing Charter guarantees a fun day out for all the family.
If you'd rather fish along the shoreline, head over to Mason's Olson Resort, a fishing camp by Sekiu's harbor. The attached motel provides some basic amenities, but you'll need to bring your own blankets and towels, or hook up your motorhome at the campsite. Cast a line right from the dock and enjoy the quaint seaside atmosphere.
More outdoor adventures in Sekiu, Washington
If you're looking for a tranquil spot to bask in the Pacific Northwest landscape, make your way to Clallam Bay West, just a short drive down the road from Sekiu. Hit the rugged shoreline for a peaceful stroll alongside the lapping waves, soaking up the mesmerizing scenery of distant mountains rising up above the horizon. More panoramic vistas can be found further along at Clallam Bay County Park, which also offers nature trails to explore the tranquil forests hugging the shore. A wooden bridge crosses the narrow Clallam River, allowing access to the pebbly beach where the seaside view stretches for miles. Keep an eye out for eagles and osprey swooping overhead in search of food.
On the other side of Sekiu, just a short drive westwards is Shipwreck Point, a gentle headland with fantastic views of the rugged coastline. In the seafaring days of old, steamships plied these waters to trade cargo with local tribes and foreign settlements, and the occasional mishap at sea no doubt gave the area its name. Hike along the rocky beach, poke around the tide pools, and make sure to watch out for gray whales along the shore. If you're lucky, you might even spot passing orcas. Kelp beds are abundant in the shallows, and sea otters sometimes splash nearby.
With all that adventure crossed off your list, head back to Sekiu for a scrumptious meal. Fill up on clam chowder or fish and chips at By the Bay Café, or head to the Breakwater Restaurant and Bar for hearty cheeseburgers, steaks, and apple pie, all while enjoying refreshing coastal views. And if you still have energy for more unforgettable adventures, head back out on the highway to take the Olympic Peninsula road trip for world-renowned views.