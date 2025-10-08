Washington's Tiny Harbor Town Is An Idyllic Seaside Gem To Unplug And Fish With Off-The-Grid Vibes

When planning a beach vacation, swaying palm trees and powdery sand often come to mind. Perhaps you'll jet off to a restorative weekend at a unique Florida Keys resort with waterfront views, or make your way to Oahu's beach paradise for snorkeling in Caribbean-like waters. But if you're looking for a far-flung coastline to escape the crowds and unplug from daily life for a while, consider a trip to Washington state. Tucked along the Olympic Peninsula is Sekiu, a quaint fishing village with breathtaking beaches galore and stunning natural scenery.

About an hour's drive west of Port Angeles, and roughly three hours away from Seattle, if you're traveling by car, you'll likely approach Sekiu by the State Route 112, which meanders between thick woodlands before revealing the town's sleepy harbor stretching off into the distance. Renowned for excellent fishing, you'll find plenty of opportunities to cast a line. Find a boat charter along Sekiu's harbor front to head out into the bay and reel in as much fresh catch as you can, all the while keeping an eye out for whales and other wildlife. Leave the world behind as you head offshore to reel in salmon, halibut, and rockfish.

From the overlook of Sekiu Bay, you'll catch sweeping views of the coastline and nearby Clallam Bay. Bring your rods to fish by the shore or stroll along the beach while looking out for whales breaching in the shallows. For a change of scenery, stop by Hoko River State Park, a slice of wilderness just west of Sekiu. Pack a hamper to picnic by the riverbank, or paddle through the backcountry landscape for unforgettable views. Back in Sekiu, indulge in delicious seafood and hearty grub along the waterfront, and find cozy lodging for a restful overnight stay to make the most of your Washington getaway.