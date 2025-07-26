The Olympic Peninsula's Only Major Route Offers A Washington Road Trip With World-Renowned Stops And Views
Highway 101 has a reputation as a not-to-be-missed West Coast drive, and it easily lives up to the hype. A length between San Diego and Sonoma makes for a great road trip through California history, and its coastal Oregon stretch is a delightful road trip idea for a romantic getaway. As it continues northward into Washington, the U.S. route hangs a big arc around Olympic National Forest and Olympic National Park, turning eastward just north of Forks — "Twilight" fans rejoice! — before meeting the Salish Sea. This stretch is part of the phenomenal Olympic Peninsula Loop, a circular route linking a slew of small, picturesque towns and scenic overlooks.
There's so much to see along this scenic drive that it's nigh on impossible to sum it all up in one place, so consider this a bit of a fly-by. You'll likely want at least three days — probably even more — to really soak up all this area has to offer. And it pretty much goes without saying that a car or motorcycle is a must for this loop, but its starting point in Seattle makes for an easy jumping-off point, no matter how you arrive in the area. Whether you rent a car or have your RV ready to roll, the open road awaits. And depending on the exact route you choose, the length of the Olympic Peninsula Loop is about 450 miles from Seattle or about 340 miles simply starting and ending in Olympia.
Cozy up in historic national park lodgings
Seattle is a cultural hub brimming with iconic attractions, restaurants, breweries, and charming, walkable neighborhoods with trendy vibes. Stock up on provisions and snap a few photos at Pike Place Market, where you can dig into fish and chips, numerous gelato flavors, or award-winning seafood chowder. Once you're fueled up, it's time to hit the road — or maybe the water. If you're heading in a clockwise direction around the peninsula, you can drop down to Tacoma (just a little more than half an hour from downtown Seattle) and head west from there via Olympia.
Alternatively, cut your driving time by hopping on the Bainbridge Ferry to Bainbridge Island, which takes 35 minutes. One-way stowage fares depend on the length of your vehicle. With this route, the loop is better accessed in the counter-clockwise direction, heading north first toward Port Townsend. No matter the direction you choose, once you've made it to the other side of Puget Sound, the Olympic Peninsula is your oyster.
If you're not taking the ferry shortcut, head clockwise and follow Washington State Road 8, then U.S. Route 12, west from Olympia to Aberdeen. The town was the childhood home of Kurt Cobain and is a must-stop for Nirvana fans. From there, head north on Highway 101 toward Quinault, where you'll find a gorgeous lake and an overlooked Washington rainforest begging to be explored. This is a great place to set up camp at one of several local campgrounds or check into the historic Quinault Lodge, hidden in the ancient forest. From Quinault, head west toward the coast along a stretch of Olympic National Park beaches. Camp at Kalaloch Beach or South Beach, where it's advisable to reserve early because, like many areas, sites fill up fast. Carry a tide table with you for safety and plotting tidepooling adventures.
Wander around sea stacks and spot starfish in tidepools
Another fantastic coastal stop is Rialto Beach near Mora, just north of La Push. After heading northbound on the 101 for about 65 miles, Shi Shi Beach — which welcomes wilderness camping with a permit — is known for its picturesque sea stacks, bald eagles, and tidepools. A 1.5-mile hike leads you to Hole-in-the-Wall, where you can wander around the titular arched rock formation and remarkable starfish-laden pools at low tide. If you've got your bike, the 130-mile Olympic Discovery Trail starts in La Push and continues across the northern coast to Port Townsend.
At the northwestern tip of the Olympic Peninsula sits the Makah Indian Reservation and Neah Bay, where you can learn about the Indigenous history of the area at the Makah Cultural and Research Center. Amazing hiking awaits in this area, with much-loved routes like the Cape Flattery Trail offering gorgeous scenery along an easy, 1.2-mile out-and-back trip to the trail's namesake cape. There's also a path to Shi Shi Beach. You'll need to grab a $20 Makah Recreation Pass to use these trails, which can be purchased online or in person locally.
Heading east, stop at Crescent Lake for a picnic or an overnight at the quaint Lake Crescent Lodge, then hike a 1.8-mile round-trip trail to check out beautiful Marymere Falls. Continuing on, stop in Port Angeles for great seafood, shopping, and whale watching excursions, then a little more than an hour farther east, stop for oodles of Victorian charm in Port Townsend. Its historic Fort Worden is now a state park, situated on a point along with picturesque Point Wilson Lighthouse. And from here, you'll rock south either back toward Olympia on the 101 or to Bainbridge Island, where you can return to Seattle via ferry.