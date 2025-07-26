The Olympic Peninsula's Only Major Route Offers A Washington Road Trip With World-Renowned Stops And Views

Seattle is a cultural hub brimming with iconic attractions, restaurants, breweries, and charming, walkable neighborhoods with trendy vibes. Stock up on provisions and snap a few photos at Pike Place Market, where you can dig into fish and chips, numerous gelato flavors, or award-winning seafood chowder. Once you're fueled up, it's time to hit the road — or maybe the water. If you're heading in a clockwise direction around the peninsula, you can drop down to Tacoma (just a little more than half an hour from downtown Seattle) and head west from there via Olympia.

Alternatively, cut your driving time by hopping on the Bainbridge Ferry to Bainbridge Island, which takes 35 minutes. One-way stowage fares depend on the length of your vehicle. With this route, the loop is better accessed in the counter-clockwise direction, heading north first toward Port Townsend. No matter the direction you choose, once you've made it to the other side of Puget Sound, the Olympic Peninsula is your oyster.

If you're not taking the ferry shortcut, head clockwise and follow Washington State Road 8, then U.S. Route 12, west from Olympia to Aberdeen. The town was the childhood home of Kurt Cobain and is a must-stop for Nirvana fans. From there, head north on Highway 101 toward Quinault, where you'll find a gorgeous lake and an overlooked Washington rainforest begging to be explored. This is a great place to set up camp at one of several local campgrounds or check into the historic Quinault Lodge, hidden in the ancient forest. From Quinault, head west toward the coast along a stretch of Olympic National Park beaches. Camp at Kalaloch Beach or South Beach, where it's advisable to reserve early because, like many areas, sites fill up fast. Carry a tide table with you for safety and plotting tidepooling adventures.