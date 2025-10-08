Why You'll Want To Update To IOS 26 Before Your Next Road Trip

You've finally done it — bags are packed, snacks secured, and the playlist is hopping. The long-awaited vacation has finally gotten out of the group chat and onto the open road. But before you leave the driveway, it's important to make sure your phone is up to date, especially if you're an iPhone user. With iOS 26, Apple's CarPlay has undergone a major upgrade, turning your iPhone into a smarter co-pilot that keeps navigation, entertainment, and communication seamlessly at your fingertips.

New features include Live Activities, improved call and message notifications, and more detailed customizations — all designed to make driving safer and less distracting. Now you can find widgets like the iPhone's calendar, weather, and music. It also allows you to have your favorite apps at your fingertips, even if there is no CarPlay-specific version of the app. You can even stream videos through AirPlay while parked. But once you hit the road, navigation and notifications have been updated to be cleaner and less distracting, so you can focus on the drive. For longer drives, Vehicle Motion Cues, a hidden iPhone feature, can stop car sickness altogether. So with smoother app integration, a more responsive interface, and customizable features, CarPlay now feels faster, smarter, and truly designed to support every part of your trip.