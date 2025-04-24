The Game-Changing Apple App That Can Finally Get Your Vacation Out Of The Group Chat

Anyone who has ever volunteered or gotten stuck with wrangling a group chat into planning a trip knows that it's borderline impossible. Coordinating dinner plans or getting everyone to commit to happy hour already entails a minor miracle, what more organizing an actual group trip — say, exploring the tropical beaches in Costa Rica or heading to Cape Winelands for an unforgettable girls getaway? It all sounds dreamy in theory, until the idea dies a slow death in unread messages. Thankfully, Apple launched the Invites app, and it might save your trip before it even starts. It's free, easy to use, and get this: even Android people can use it.

While AI can technically build you an entire trip itinerary, Invites takes it several steps further. Instead of scattered messages that eventually get buried with memes, everything's collated in one place: dates, times, locations, a full itinerary — all synced with everyone's calendar. This way, no one can feign ignorance and pretend they didn't know the flight leaves at 6 a.m. It even pulls weather updates into the event so everyone knows whether to pack a poncho or a bikini. Of course, there's a shared album for trip pics, and yes, there's a playlist, too — because what is a group trip without a proper soundtrack?

"With Apple Invites, an event comes to life from the moment the invitation is created, and users can share lasting memories even after they get together," said Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple's senior director of Worldwide Product Marketing for Apps and iCloud, in a statement. "Apple Invites brings together capabilities our users already know and love across iPhone, iCloud, and Apple Music, making it easy to plan special events." In short, the days of planning a trip and it getting nowhere are numbered.