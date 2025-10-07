Florida's Unassuming Panama City Destination Boasts One Of The Most Dangerous Beaches In America

For whatever reason, Florida seems to have its fair share of dangerous locales. Cities with controversial reputations, like Boynton Beach, have higher-than-average amounts of shoplifting and home break-ins. Jacksonville is extra dangerous for pedestrians because of a lack of sidewalks and an abundance of speeding cars. Siesta Beach, meanwhile, makes the perfect electrical conductor, as folks tend to get struck by lightning while strolling its sand. Well, now we can add one more Florida destination to the mix, one that's lethal for none of the above reasons: Miramar Beach between Panama City and Destin in the Florida panhandle. Rather than crime, traffic accidents, lightning, or something else, Miramar Beach is dangerous because of its waves.

Specifically, Miramar Beach is a hotspot for rip currents. Rip currents can be hard to spot without experience, but you can identify them by breaks in the line of waves rushing towards shore. Water flows out from those gaps rather than in, even on a beautiful, sunny day. It only takes a couple of feet to suck out even the strongest, most experienced swimmer. Hence, the inordinate amount of deaths along the otherwise fluffy, soft, white sands of Miramar Beach.

Raw data from the National Weather Service shows that three people lost their lives this way in the area in 2025, so far — higher than anywhere else in the U.S. One of them was a 10-year-old girl. Back in 2023, there was a slew of 10 deaths along the entire regional strip of beach, the Emerald Coast, in nine days. Numerous sources warn, again and again, to take rip currents seriously, particularly at Miramar Beach. Thankfully, there's one surefire way to stay safe while visiting.