One Of The Most Dangerous Cities In America For Pedestrians In 2025 Is This Popular Florida Beach Destination
More people are traveling to Florida than ever before. According to a 2025 press release from the executive office of Governor Ron DeSantis, the state welcomed a record-breaking 143 million visitors from across the country and around the world in 2024. From the family-friendly resorts and theme parks of Orlando to Miami's bustling nightlife and culinary scenes, it's no wonder Florida is such a sought-out vacation hub. However, those planning a visit should also be aware that the Sunshine State is home to some of the most reckless drivers in America. In fact, Jacksonville — the state's most populated city — has been ranked as one of the most dangerous cities for pedestrians in 2025.
Smart Growth America reports that eight of the 20 U.S. cities with the worst pedestrian fatality rates are located in Florida, with Jacksonville sitting 15th on the list. Though Jacksonville has a number of trendy, walkable neighborhoods full of artsy charm, the city's infrastructure at large is overwhelmingly car-centric, which poses problems for pedestrians. The entire metropolitan area has a Walk Score of 26 out of 100, meaning that a vehicle is required to carry out most errands and activities in Jacksonville. There are serious risks for those who choose to get around on foot, as more than 530 pedestrians were struck and killed by cars between 2013 and 2022.
What makes Jacksonville such a hazard for pedestrians?
Generally speaking, pedestrian traffic fatalities are on the rise in America, with the Governors Highway Safety Association reporting a 48% increase in such accidents across the country over the last decade. In Jacksonville, the bulk of these accidents occur on multi-lane arterial roadways, where speeding is a major problem. Another contributing factor is the lack of sidewalks and crosswalks around the city, especially in older neighborhoods around the Northwest Jacksonville area. Hit-and-runs are a particularly persistent issue, as 40% of Florida drivers are underinsured, according to the Insurance Research Council (via News4Jax), with one in five motorists lacking any car insurance coverage at all.
While Jacksonville officials have earmarked funds for projects to improve pedestrian safety, updates to the infrastructure will take time. To stay safe while walking around the city, make sure to always use sidewalks and crosswalks when possible. In areas without sidewalks, always walk facing traffic and stay as far away from vehicles as possible. If there are no clear crosswalks or intersections for crossing the street, find a well-lit area and wait for a wide gap in traffic that allows for enough time to make it across. No matter what, always check traffic in both directions before crossing.