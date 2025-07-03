One Of The Most Dangerous Cities In America For Pedestrians In 2025 Is This Popular Florida Beach Destination

More people are traveling to Florida than ever before. According to a 2025 press release from the executive office of Governor Ron DeSantis, the state welcomed a record-breaking 143 million visitors from across the country and around the world in 2024. From the family-friendly resorts and theme parks of Orlando to Miami's bustling nightlife and culinary scenes, it's no wonder Florida is such a sought-out vacation hub. However, those planning a visit should also be aware that the Sunshine State is home to some of the most reckless drivers in America. In fact, Jacksonville — the state's most populated city — has been ranked as one of the most dangerous cities for pedestrians in 2025.

Smart Growth America reports that eight of the 20 U.S. cities with the worst pedestrian fatality rates are located in Florida, with Jacksonville sitting 15th on the list. Though Jacksonville has a number of trendy, walkable neighborhoods full of artsy charm, the city's infrastructure at large is overwhelmingly car-centric, which poses problems for pedestrians. The entire metropolitan area has a Walk Score of 26 out of 100, meaning that a vehicle is required to carry out most errands and activities in Jacksonville. There are serious risks for those who choose to get around on foot, as more than 530 pedestrians were struck and killed by cars between 2013 and 2022.