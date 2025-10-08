West Of Charleston Is South Carolina's Riverside Town With Peaceful Nearby Beaches And A Tight-Knit Community
When you hear the word "Hollywood," you probably imagine red carpets, flashing cameras, and blockbuster premieres. But swap the palm trees for oak-lined streets and the movie studios for marsh-fed rivers, and you'll find Hollywood, South Carolina. A town of about 5,300 residents, Hollywood has lots of hidden gems to discover. Hollywood is nestled just a 30-minute drive west of Charleston, a city that blends a striking European appearance with typical Southern charm, along the tranquil Stono River. From kayaking at sunrise to fresh seafood for dinner and quiet spots to watch the sunset over the marshes, it isn't difficult to see why this Hollywood has its own kind of fame.
A resident described it as "a great little piece of heaven tucked away that only a few people know about. We keep it clean, and it has a great community. Everyone just truly shows you that Southern hospitality," and it's easy to see why. Life is quiet and simple, with median home prices hovering around $450,400, which makes it an attractive spot for families and retirees alike. The town thrives on community, and neighbors actually know each other, happily lending a hand to pull off beloved events like the annual Christmas parade.
Public schools in the Charleston area don't disappoint either. Academic Magnet High School, Charleston School of the Arts, and Buist Academy for Advanced Studies have earned top recognition from the national school ranking platform Niche for their strong academics and dedicated teachers — and they're all about a 35-minute drive from Hollywood.
Outdoor activities in Hollywood, South Carolina
Much of daily life in Hollywood, South Carolina, revolves around water and nature. You can spend mornings paddling the calm stretches of the Ashley River, spotting a wide variety of raptors, and even catching a glimpse of the occasional otter gliding through the marshes. For easy access to the Ashley River Blue Trail, in the upper section of the river, drive about 30 minutes to the Swan Drive Kayak Launch on the northern edge of Charleston. Here you'll find a dedicated paddlecraft launch and parking area that puts you right on the water. Or take your kayak down to the lesser-known Rantowles Creek, just a few miles from downtown Hollywood, which feeds into the Stono River and offers a quieter, more intimate paddling experience.
Hollywood also boasts plenty of green spaces. The 643-acre Dungannon Plantation Heritage Preserve, located just outside town, is a hotspot for birdwatchers, with trails winding through cypress swamps and upland forests. Closer in, Serenity Park (formerly known as Wideawake Plantation) offers over 7 acres of majestic oaks, open lawns perfect for picnics, and a riverside platform for soaking in the views of the Stono River. It is open daily and available for community events.
Beach escapes are just a stone's throw away, too. Edisto Island's broad, secluded shores feature salt marsh creeks perfect for crabbing and collecting scallop shells and other marine fossils, while Folly Beach, South Carolina's hidden hippie beach haven, offers kayak adventures for all skill levels, from the sheltered twists of the Folly River to the more challenging waters along the Atlantic coast. From the Bill Murray Polar Plunge to kick off the new year to the beloved Sea & Sand Festival in February, there's always something happening in the Folly Beach community.
Where to eat in Hollywood, South Carolina
After a day spent exploring the outdoors, chances are you're stomach will be growling. Fortunately, Hollywood delivers for foodies. Start with Easton Barbecue Co., a staple if you are craving a true taste of Carolina barbecue. According to a recent visitor, it's "the best BBQ in South Carolina". Think plates piled high with pulled pork, chicken wings, and brisket, served with earthy sides like saucy beans, sautéed greens, and backbone with rice. Don't miss their signature brisket sandwich: layers of tender smoked meat, fragrant caramelized onions, mushrooms, and a creamy cheese sauce stacked between two slices of fresh bread for a true masterpiece!
If you're more a fan of pizza than barbecue, Pizza A Modo Mio on SC-162 is the neighborhood go-to. The vibe is casual, and you can choose between seven different styles, from NY to Roman, Sicilian, Detroit, and even gluten-free. The place also has a small cafè, open for breakfast or for savoring an authentic Italian espresso after your meal.
And if your idea of dessert is something picked right off the bush, Newton Blueberry Farm has you covered. In the heart of summer, families flock to the fields to fill buckets with plump, sweet blueberries. The farm is open daily, except on Sundays. That same love for fresh, local flavor shows up at the seasonal farm stands a short drive from Hollywood, too. Head over to the Ravenel Depot Farmers Market, the Sea Island Farmers Market, or the King's Farm Market for locally grown produce.