West Of Charleston Is South Carolina's Riverside Town With Peaceful Nearby Beaches And A Tight-Knit Community

When you hear the word "Hollywood," you probably imagine red carpets, flashing cameras, and blockbuster premieres. But swap the palm trees for oak-lined streets and the movie studios for marsh-fed rivers, and you'll find Hollywood, South Carolina. A town of about 5,300 residents, Hollywood has lots of hidden gems to discover. Hollywood is nestled just a 30-minute drive west of Charleston, a city that blends a striking European appearance with typical Southern charm, along the tranquil Stono River. From kayaking at sunrise to fresh seafood for dinner and quiet spots to watch the sunset over the marshes, it isn't difficult to see why this Hollywood has its own kind of fame.

A resident described it as "a great little piece of heaven tucked away that only a few people know about. We keep it clean, and it has a great community. Everyone just truly shows you that Southern hospitality," and it's easy to see why. Life is quiet and simple, with median home prices hovering around $450,400, which makes it an attractive spot for families and retirees alike. The town thrives on community, and neighbors actually know each other, happily lending a hand to pull off beloved events like the annual Christmas parade.

Public schools in the Charleston area don't disappoint either. Academic Magnet High School, Charleston School of the Arts, and Buist Academy for Advanced Studies have earned top recognition from the national school ranking platform Niche for their strong academics and dedicated teachers — and they're all about a 35-minute drive from Hollywood.