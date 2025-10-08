Between Salt Lake And Provo Is A Utah Gem Teeming With Historic Landmarks, Parks, And City Trails
About 20 miles south of Salt Lake City and 30 miles north of Provo is a hidden gem of a suburb called Riverton. With mountain views, spacious green streets, an array of historic landmarks, and a wealth of walking trails, this Utah town has everything you need for a commutable alternative to the big city.
Getting to Riverton is easy. The closest airport is Salt Lake City International Airport, which is about 28 minutes away by car. If you're not driving, you can take public transit out to the suburb — a journey that takes over an hour. Renting a car is your best bet, however, as not only is it faster, but a car makes it easy to explore the mountains and wilderness just outside of town.
There's a range of Airbnb and hotel options in or near Riverton, and Mountain Shadows RV Park is just 4 miles away. If you want to be closer to nature, there are camping options in the nearby Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. For shopping and restaurants, head over to Mountain View Village. There's also a Walmart 4 miles towards the South Jordan suburb of Salt Lake City. For local produce, check out The Kinlands for rustic vibes, baked bread, and fresh food. While you're here, drive 23 miles to one of the best sunset spots in America. Riverton has everything you need for a comfortable getaway, but it's the historic landmarks and incredible hiking that truly make it an excellent spot for your next vacation.
Exploring historic landmarks in Riverton
Riverton was originally inhabited by the Yo No tribe of Native Americans who lived along the river. This state is famous as the land of Mormon settlers, and Riverton was born when Mormons arrived in the 1850s to graze their sheep and found settlements in the harsh desert landscape. Modern Riverton was originally called Gardnersville after the town's first resident, Archibald Gardner. In 1886, Riverton's first Church of Latter-day Saints was established.
There are nine significant historical sites in Riverton, and you can find them on a map available on the city's website. One must-visit site is the Magnificent Dome Church, an impressive house of worship that could once be seen for miles. Construction began in Riverton in 1899, and it was in use from 1908. The church was active for thirty years, but it was difficult to maintain, and was destroyed in 1940. Today, a marker commemorating the church sits in Riverton City Park. You can also visit the Old Dome Meeting Hall, a replica of the original 1908 meeting house, which was built in 2015 to honor the town's pioneers.
In addition, you can visit Tithing Yard Hill, which was where members of the Latter-day Saints would take their goods, usually animals or crops, and offer a portion as payment to the church. The site is remembered with a marker and can also be found in Riverton City Park. Want more history? Drive to Utah's abandoned colony built on plows, promise, and perseverance.
Parks and trails in Riverton
Flanked by mountain peaks and national parks, Riverton is a great destination for outdoor enthusiasts. You don't have to travel far for mountain views, because they're on offer at Riverton City Park. Here, you can take an easy, 1-mile walk around the park, passing picnic tables, restrooms, and drinking fountains as you take in the mature trees and open green spaces. The Monarch Meadows Park Loop is another short, pleasant trail in the area, and Riverton City Fishing Pond has serene water views, bird-watching, and fishing opportunities.
For a longer hike, explore the Jordan River Trail from the nearby Rotary Park, which is great for jogging, hiking, or taking a longer walk — although be mindful that bathrooms may be closed in the winter and there isn't a lot of shade on the trail.
Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest is 30 miles from Riverton. It holds 2.2 million acres of explorable wilderness across Utah and Wyoming. Several popular trails wind through the wilderness around town, including the 7-mile Mount Olympus Trail, which offers challenging scrambles up to picturesque views of Salt Lake City and the Wasatch Range. You can also explore canyons, waterfalls, and stay at campsites throughout the forest to help you gear up for a day of trail hiking. For more breathtaking nature, visit two tranquil lakes hidden amid Utah's Wasatch Mountains.