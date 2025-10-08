Between Salt Lake And Provo Is A Utah Gem Teeming With Historic Landmarks, Parks, And City Trails

About 20 miles south of Salt Lake City and 30 miles north of Provo is a hidden gem of a suburb called Riverton. With mountain views, spacious green streets, an array of historic landmarks, and a wealth of walking trails, this Utah town has everything you need for a commutable alternative to the big city.

Getting to Riverton is easy. The closest airport is Salt Lake City International Airport, which is about 28 minutes away by car. If you're not driving, you can take public transit out to the suburb — a journey that takes over an hour. Renting a car is your best bet, however, as not only is it faster, but a car makes it easy to explore the mountains and wilderness just outside of town.

There's a range of Airbnb and hotel options in or near Riverton, and Mountain Shadows RV Park is just 4 miles away. If you want to be closer to nature, there are camping options in the nearby Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. For shopping and restaurants, head over to Mountain View Village. There's also a Walmart 4 miles towards the South Jordan suburb of Salt Lake City. For local produce, check out The Kinlands for rustic vibes, baked bread, and fresh food. While you're here, drive 23 miles to one of the best sunset spots in America. Riverton has everything you need for a comfortable getaway, but it's the historic landmarks and incredible hiking that truly make it an excellent spot for your next vacation.