Tucked In Utah's Desert Plains Is An Abandoned Colony Built On Plows, Promise, And Perseverance

Utah is full of ghost towns left over from when Americans journeyed west in the 1800s. Some of these still have buildings, gravesites, and other signs of the people who once lived in these communities, while others are only patches of land steeped in history. Most, like the abandoned ghost town of Grafton, Utah, were settled by Mormons and are a part of the history of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. One, however, tells a different story.

The rural city of Gunnison is perfectly placed to be a central stop on your road trip from Salt Lake City to Utah's impressive red rock destination, Capitol Reef National Park. In Gunnison, you'll find all that remains of the Clarion Colony: An information kiosk in a little town center known as Legacy Wall and, on nearby farmland, a pair of tombstones carved with both English and Hebrew epitaphs.

Clarion was an early-1900s attempt to build a Jewish settlement in Utah. It was a part of a larger movement of Jewish immigrants who were starting farming communities in the West at this time. They sought religious freedom and escape from the poverty they had experienced in America's bigger cities. These settlements didn't last, though, and Clarion faded into nothing more than a memory. Even the graves of those who had lived there were mostly forgotten — until 1981, when historian Robert Goldberg, from the University of Utah, found the graves and brought them back into the public eye, managing to bring together the descendants of those who founded Clarion. While there may not be much left to see, for those who know the history, a trip to see the remains of Clarion can be a fascinating and even moving experience.