Hidden Amid Utah's Wasatch Mountains Are Two Tranquil Lakes Surrounded By Scenic Trails And Camping Spots

The Beehive State's Wasatch Mountain range is a veritable playground for the outdoorsy folks of Northern Utah. Hardcore mountain bike (MTB) routes and endless hiking trails meet Olympic-pedigree ski fields within the region, drawing crowds from Salt Lake City, Provo, and beyond. It's here that you'll find the so-called "Little Switzerland" of Midway, surrounded by ski slopes and mountain peaks. It's here that you can drive the breathtaking scenic byway through Logan Canyon. It's also home to two hidden lakes that offer gorgeous hiking routes and backcountry camping galore. Welcome to Tibble Fork and the Silver Lake Flat Reservoir.

Set deep amid the 2.2 million acres of summits and snowy massifs that is the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, this duo of waters strings along the Utah State Route 92. That's an eye-wateringly incredible driving route in its own right, offering up visions of glaciated mountains aplenty. In fact, it also has another, more suitable, moniker: The Alpine Loop Scenic Backway. To get on that and lake bound, take a detour off the main 92 highway, on a journey that lasts roughly 45 minutes from Provo and a whisker under an hour from Salt Lake City's big, international airport.

Hiking boots, a tent, your kayak, a picnic — all of the above will come in handy in these parts. Between Silver Lake and Tibble Fork, there are ample opportunities for boating and fishing, stacks of walking trails both long and short, hike-in backcountry camping that offers a real immersion in nature, and managed campgrounds with family pitches. Of course, it should go without saying that the whole area abounds with exquisite mountain views, especially of 11,752-foot Mount Timpanogos, the second highest in the whole Wasatch range.