Hidden Amid Utah's Wasatch Mountains Are Two Tranquil Lakes Surrounded By Scenic Trails And Camping Spots
The Beehive State's Wasatch Mountain range is a veritable playground for the outdoorsy folks of Northern Utah. Hardcore mountain bike (MTB) routes and endless hiking trails meet Olympic-pedigree ski fields within the region, drawing crowds from Salt Lake City, Provo, and beyond. It's here that you'll find the so-called "Little Switzerland" of Midway, surrounded by ski slopes and mountain peaks. It's here that you can drive the breathtaking scenic byway through Logan Canyon. It's also home to two hidden lakes that offer gorgeous hiking routes and backcountry camping galore. Welcome to Tibble Fork and the Silver Lake Flat Reservoir.
Set deep amid the 2.2 million acres of summits and snowy massifs that is the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, this duo of waters strings along the Utah State Route 92. That's an eye-wateringly incredible driving route in its own right, offering up visions of glaciated mountains aplenty. In fact, it also has another, more suitable, moniker: The Alpine Loop Scenic Backway. To get on that and lake bound, take a detour off the main 92 highway, on a journey that lasts roughly 45 minutes from Provo and a whisker under an hour from Salt Lake City's big, international airport.
Hiking boots, a tent, your kayak, a picnic — all of the above will come in handy in these parts. Between Silver Lake and Tibble Fork, there are ample opportunities for boating and fishing, stacks of walking trails both long and short, hike-in backcountry camping that offers a real immersion in nature, and managed campgrounds with family pitches. Of course, it should go without saying that the whole area abounds with exquisite mountain views, especially of 11,752-foot Mount Timpanogos, the second highest in the whole Wasatch range.
Two lakes for the price of one in the Wasatch Mountains
What's awesome about venturing this way along the American Fork River is that you get not one, but two super-stunning lakes. Tibble Fork is the first you'll spot, about five minutes' drive from the junction with Highway 92. It's actually a reservoir, so motorized watercraft aren't allowed. The upside is that it's a great place to launch the kayak or settle in for some relaxed fishing sessions.
Silver Lake Flat Reservoir is further up the valley, deeper in the mountains and closer to the looming outlines of White Baldy, the Lone Peak Wilderness, and the Twin Peaks. It'll take roughly 30 minutes from the highway to reach it but the reward is something a bit more remote than Tibble Fork. It's the gateway to some incredible hiking trails (but more on that below) and a fine place to sling the rod on the hunt for rainbow trout.
There's a different camping experience on offer at each lake. The Granite Flat Campground is the main federally-managed site in the area. It sits beside the Tibble Fork Reservoir, offering pitches amid highland aspen woods and patches of wildflowers that have the usual amenities — fire rings, tables, drop loos. At Silver Lake Flat, it's more about going into the wild. You'll have to pitch at least half a mile from the banks of the lake, but there are established backcountry camps to the north of the water, and along the popular Silver Lake hiking path. Just don't forget some good lighting for nighttime, which is an unexpectedly useful camping essential from Costco.
The best hikes around Tibble Fork and the Silver Lake Flat Reservoir
Tibble Fork Reservoir and its next-door neighbor sit smack dab in the midriff of the Wasatch Mountains. Now, if that sounds like just about the perfect location for hiking, then that's because it is. There are several hikes near the reservoir that are worth exploring, including the Box Elder Trail, Holman Trail 039, the Mud Spring Loop, and many more.
The Tibble Fork Loop Trail is one of the best-rated trails in the area. It's no longer than 4 miles in all, but skirts a ridge on the southern banks to go through groves of quaking aspens where wildflowers pepper the undergrowth. Another route connects Tibble Fork to Silver Lake Flat over 4.2 miles of winding highland pathway. It's a fun way to get from one lake to another, particularly in peak summer when the meadows bloom with color.
At the Silver Lake Flat Reservoir, there's a path that circumnavigates the whole body of water, crisscrossing creeks and aspen stands with beautiful glimpses of the green mountains between the trees here and there. However, the most iconic trail in those parts is surely the Silver Flat Lake Trail. It's rated 4.8 out of 5 on AllTrails for a reason. Get ready for zigzag turns into the Lone Peak Wilderness on an ascent that goes up to yet another lake tucked far away in the Wasatch Mountains.