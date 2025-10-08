Just North Of San Francisco Is A Tucked-Away California Winery With Perfect Views Of The Rolling Sonoma Hills

Your first order of business at Ram's Gate should be wine-tasting — views are automatically included, but don't forget to pick your jaw up from the ground to promote effective sipping. Wine experts often give wines from Ram's Gate near-perfect scores, and the winery offers two guided tasting experiences to explore its excellent portfolio. The region's flagship varieties, pinot noir and chardonnay, are to be expected, as well as a range of others, including pinot blanc, sauvignon blanc, cabernet sauvignon, and syrah, plus sparkling and rosé bottles.

The seated wine tasting at Ram's Gate includes five wines for $60 and lasts about an hour. Depending on the season, you may opt for an indoor tasting near the cozy fireplace — which still affords amazing views, care of floor-to-ceiling windows — or a tasting on the expansive, shaded pavilion. Alternatively, the seasonal wine and food experience pairs five wines with five delectable courses, curated by both Ram's Gate's head winemaker and head chef. This option costs $185 and lasts for two hours, with seatings at 11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Mondays. Reservations are recommended but not required for either experience.

Ram's Gate is open from Thursday to Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The winery is less than an hour's drive from San Francisco if you're looking for a worthwhile wine getaway while visiting the city. If Sonoma is your main destination, Ram's Gate is also less than an hour from Sonoma's local Charles M. Schulz airport, one of America's best small airports with short lines and local flair.