Does The Drawbridge Of Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle Work?

Gracing the top of Main Street U.S.A., Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle is the most iconic image of the park. But, hiding under its arched entrance is a feature few guests ever see in motion. We're talking about its drawbridge — the classic fairy tale castle security system. Though it remains open, welcoming guests at the entrance to Fantasyland, its mechanics aren't just decorative.

According to SFGate, during the 2025 D23 "Beyond the Spires: An Insider Look at Disney Castles" panel, Imagineer Wyatt Winter revealed that despite being permanently lowered, the drawbridge still functions. "We actually reached out to Disneyland partners and asked them about it," Winter said. "And they were willing to lift up some of the rails and test it and show us today that it still works and functions, if you wanted to." While there's no hint from Disney that the drawbridge will be raised again anytime soon, Disney superfans can only hope we'll see it in action for a future celebration.

Disney insiders note that the drawbridge's mechanics have only ever been put to use twice. On July 17, 1955, the bridge lowered dramatically at the park's opening so children could pour through into Fantasyland. This staged scene aired live in a special called "Dateline: Disneyland," with around 90 million people eagerly watching. Decades later, when Fantasyland reopened in May 1983 after a major renovation, the drawbridge was again featured with a white dove ceremony — and some of the park's first guests to cross the bridge at the 1955 opening returned to celebrate the moment. Since then, the bridge has remained fixed in place. Though it's technically out of service, the fact that it still functions shows just how the park carefully preserves the roots of Disney magic, even for features we rarely see in action.