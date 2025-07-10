Europe's Grandest Fairytale Castle Is A Majestic Gem Hidden In The Alps That Inspired Walt Disney
Have you ever thought about what makes a castle a castle? According to most dictionaries, a castle, in its most basic definition, is "a large fortified building," which is something that can be found all over the world, from the Crusader castles of the Middle East to the majestic Himeji Castle in Japan. However, we're willing to bet that when you think of castles, you also think about princesses, magic, and happily-ever-afters.
After first appearing as settings in many classic fairytales, castles really fixed themselves in the collective imagination when Walt Disney brought them to the silver screen. Medieval architecture experts will tell you that these animated castles are not very historically accurate, but that might be less of Disney's fault than you can imagine. One of the most famous castles in Europe is the Bavarian jewel of Neuschwanstein Castle, which emerges from the landscape like an elegant piece of art. At first look, it seems like something that was built a thousand years ago, but actually, this castle is not even 200 years old. This is relatively very new compared to many of Europe's other historic landmarks, but can any other iconic spot claim to have inspired the works of Disney?
Neuschwanstein Castle is Disney come to life
In many ways, the youthfulness of this Neo-Gothic masterpiece made it the perfect touchstone for Walt Disney to build timeless movie magic on themes of romanticism, fantasy, and whimsy. The original project was the realized dream of King Ludwig II of Bavaria, who commissioned the castle's construction in 1868. This was at the height of the Romantic period, which had taken hold of Europe in the 19th century, an artistic and literary movement that prized aesthetic beauty and connection to nature.
These ideas influenced the design of the castle, which utilizes medieval aesthetics like crenelated towers, rounded arches, and vaulted ceilings, all fused with theatricality and minimal practical function as a fortress. It was built to be dramatic in every way, so when Walt Disney visited in the 1950s, it seemed inevitable that he would take inspiration from Neuschwanstein's remarkable silhouette, regal interiors, and the stunning alpine surroundings. It became a model for the company's logo and the castles featured in the beloved films "Sleeping Beauty" and "Cinderella."
Neuschwanstein isn't the only fairytale-like castle in Europe, but it's certainly the one that feels the most like stepping into the world of a Disney movie when you visit. If you really want to feel like a fairy godmother just turned your whole night around, you can book a horse-drawn carriage for your grand entrance, a dramatically romantic gesture that both Walt Disney and King Ludwig would approve of without a doubt.
Essential travel tips for visiting Neuschwanstein Castle
A horse-drawn carriage isn't just about the aesthetics; it's also a great way to skip the 40-minute uphill walk to get to the castle for just €5.50. You will also want to keep in mind that this is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Germany. Just like any visit to Disney World, you'll need to be strategic to beat the crowds. The best time to visit Neuschwanstein Castle is in the shoulder seasons between April and June or September and October, preferably during a weekday. This way, you avoid the summer rush and weekend crowds. You are also more likely to have more space to yourself if you book the first or last guided tour of the day.
To get to Neuschwanstein Castle, you can fly into Munich — one of the most walkable cities in the world — and then travel by train for about three hours to arrive in the town of Füssen, where you will then catch a bus to the castle. You can do it as a day trip if you're staying in Munich or enjoy a night or two in the Bavarian forest at an elegant and cozy alpine hotel like the Ameron Collection Neuschwanstein Alpsee Resort & Spa.