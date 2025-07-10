Europe's Grandest Fairytale Castle Is A Majestic Gem Hidden In The Alps That Inspired Walt Disney

Have you ever thought about what makes a castle a castle? According to most dictionaries, a castle, in its most basic definition, is "a large fortified building," which is something that can be found all over the world, from the Crusader castles of the Middle East to the majestic Himeji Castle in Japan. However, we're willing to bet that when you think of castles, you also think about princesses, magic, and happily-ever-afters.

After first appearing as settings in many classic fairytales, castles really fixed themselves in the collective imagination when Walt Disney brought them to the silver screen. Medieval architecture experts will tell you that these animated castles are not very historically accurate, but that might be less of Disney's fault than you can imagine. One of the most famous castles in Europe is the Bavarian jewel of Neuschwanstein Castle, which emerges from the landscape like an elegant piece of art. At first look, it seems like something that was built a thousand years ago, but actually, this castle is not even 200 years old. This is relatively very new compared to many of Europe's other historic landmarks, but can any other iconic spot claim to have inspired the works of Disney?