Utah's 'Gilmore Girls'-Like Town Is A Quaint Mountain Hamlet With Shops, Views, And Heritage Homes
You don't need to go to New England to visit a town that looks straight out of "Gilmore Girls." With a historic downtown, cute shops, and scenic views, Mount Pleasant, Utah is one of the Southwest's most idyllic mountain towns. First founded in the 1850s by Mormon settlers, the community began to grow a couple of decades later, after the addition of a railroad and a treaty with local Native American tribes. Today, it has a population of just around 4,000 people, and is an underrated destination that's bursting with history and charm.
To get here, Provo Municipal Airport is just over an hour away; alternatively, Salt Lake City International Airport is a little under two hours. Only a few accommodation options can be found right in town. However, Willow Creek Inn, a 3-star hotel, is just 20 minutes from Mount Pleasant in the nearby town of Ephraim. It's one of the top-rated choices in the area, with features like a waffle breakfast and an outdoor hot tub. From there, it's easy to spend the day exploring Mount Pleasant's nostalgic downtown.
A historic and charming Utah town
With picturesque buildings and a cozy atmosphere, Mount Pleasant's quaint and walkable downtown can't help but remind you of "Gilmore Girls'" Stars Hollow, especially in the fall when the town becomes blanketed in fall foliage. Just a few minutes away from Spring City, which is home to some of Utah's best-preserved buildings, it's no surprise that Mount Pleasant is brimming with so much local history of its own. The downtown district is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and lined with buildings dating back to the 19th and early 20th centuries, largely along Main Street. Mount Pleasant Carnegie Library, for example, dates back to 1917, and was built thanks to a grant from Andrew Carnegie, who funded the construction of 23 libraries in Utah and over 1,600 across the country. You'll also see some interesting heritage homes, like the 1907 W.D. and Annie Candland House, built in a Victorian Eclectic style and once home to early 20th-century politician William David Candland.
To uncover more of Mount Pleasant's storied history, head to Mount Pleasant Pioneer Museum, also known as the Relic Home and Blacksmith Shop. The museum is housed in a 1861 historic home that was reportedly where the peace treaty for the Black Hawk War — a conflict between Mormon settlers and local Native American tribes — was signed. Mount Pleasant Pioneer Museum is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mount Pleasant's shopping, nature, and small-town spirit
While exploring Mount Pleasant's scenic downtown, be sure to pop into some of its local shops as well. Stopping for an ice cream from Mt. Pleasant Mercantile on Main Street, open Monday through Saturday, is a Mount Pleasant non-negotiable. For handcrafted gifts and jewelry, head to one of the town's top-rated gift shops, LoveRocks, featuring crystals, jewelry, and more. If visiting between May and September, don't skip Hoodoo Hill Flea Market, which runs on the last Saturday of the month. Apart from shopping, you can experience some quintessential small-town atmosphere and entertainment by heading to the Basin Drive-In Theatre on the north side of town, which has been operating for decades. Check the theater's Facebook page for up-to-date movie times.
Framed by South Tent Mountain and Salt Creek Peak, Mount Pleasant is full of incredible scenery as well, and you don't want to miss enjoying some of this mountain hamlet's gorgeous views. For a quiet slice of nature right near Main Street, visit Pleasant Creek Park, where you'll find a gazebo and a picturesque creek. To soak in some of the best views around town, take a ride along Skyline Drive, a 100-mile road leading through the Wasatch Plateau in the Wasatch Mountains, where you'll find ethereal views and outdoor fun. While in Utah, Kaysville is another gem, blending wooded trails, historic sites, and retro fun.