Utah's 'Gilmore Girls'-Like Town Is A Quaint Mountain Hamlet With Shops, Views, And Heritage Homes

You don't need to go to New England to visit a town that looks straight out of "Gilmore Girls." With a historic downtown, cute shops, and scenic views, Mount Pleasant, Utah is one of the Southwest's most idyllic mountain towns. First founded in the 1850s by Mormon settlers, the community began to grow a couple of decades later, after the addition of a railroad and a treaty with local Native American tribes. Today, it has a population of just around 4,000 people, and is an underrated destination that's bursting with history and charm.

To get here, Provo Municipal Airport is just over an hour away; alternatively, Salt Lake City International Airport is a little under two hours. Only a few accommodation options can be found right in town. However, Willow Creek Inn, a 3-star hotel, is just 20 minutes from Mount Pleasant in the nearby town of Ephraim. It's one of the top-rated choices in the area, with features like a waffle breakfast and an outdoor hot tub. From there, it's easy to spend the day exploring Mount Pleasant's nostalgic downtown.