Midway Between Ogden And Salt Lake Is 'Utah's Hometown' Blending Wooded Trails, Historic Sites, And Retro Fun
About 16 miles from Ogden and 21 miles from Salt Lake City is Kaysville, Utah. The Beehive State is already a great getaway as it offers travelers destinations like the quiet and hidden escape destination in the Dixie National Forest that is Posey Lake. With picturesque views of the Wasatch Mountain Range, the city of Kaysville also offers visitors the perfect escape from the bustle of everyday life. What's so attractive about Kaysville is not only its close proximity to major cities like Salt Lake City, but its small-town vibes that give people the best of both worlds. With a population of just under 33,000 residents as of 2023, this small city is even branded as "Utah's hometown" because of its small-town charm and its strong sense of community. The community is a close-knit one where neighbors know one another. Kaysville provides fun for all as there are historic (and haunted) sites to see, a must-visit waterpark, and trails in places like East Mountain Wilderness Park, which are perfect for all nature lovers.
There are so many historic sites to see in Kaysville, like the Kaysville City Hall. The City Hall is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and after it was built in 1941, it became historically significant because it served as a location for the city government, the health department, and library at various times over the 20th century. Weinel Mill Monument is a historic site in Kaysville especially worth visiting. It was built as a tribute to Weinel Mill, a mill constructed by German-native John Weinel who was commissioned to build it by the famous religious leader Brigham Young. The mill provided locals with wheat that was ground into flour. Visitors can now see the monument where an old millstone from the original mill acts as the base of the flagpole, which stands on the site.
There is so much fun to be had in the city as a must-visit destination is the Cherry Hill Water Park, which serves not only as a waterpark full of water slides, pools, and confectionary shops, but it's also full-on resort that families would love. Campsites, an amusement park, and miniature golf are among the thrills to be had at the resort, which serves a must-visit for all travelers coming to the city. Then there's the Kaysville Theatre, which not only offers visitors the chance to see the latest film releases, but an opportunity to try some great popcorn. Rated as the second-best "thing to do" in Kaysville on Tripadvisor, the Kaysville Theatre is continuously praised by reviewers for how tasty their popcorn is.
Hikes and haunted sites in Kaysville
Utah is surrounded with beauty. Places like Ensign Peak provide hikers with one of the best sunset spots in America. Kaysville has its share of outdoor gems, too, as there are so many scenic wooded trails to explore. East Mountain Wilderness Park not only offers 140 acres of forest, but visitors who embark on the 1.5-mile trail will encounter picturesque views of snow-capped mountains as well diverse wildlife like deer, rabbits, and an eclectic mix of various bird species. In the warmer months, it's great for hiking, biking, and birdwatching, and in the colder months, it can be a destination for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Another great trail worth visiting is the Gailey Trail at Nicholls Park. It's a two-mile trail that is scenic, quiet, and surrounded by woods. Fans of the trail say that it's great for kids. For a more challenging trail, Adams Canyon Trail (four miles away in Layton) is a great option as it is nearly four miles in length. If you embark on the trek, you will reach the picturesque 40-foot Adams Waterfall. The Francis Peak via Bair Canyon Trail is great for those wanting a longer hike, as this one is nearly 10 miles in length and perfect for camping and hiking. It features a plethora of scenic views to take in and increases in difficulty as it continues.
If you want a mix of historic and haunted, then make sure you head to Kay's Cross, a mysterious 20-foot stone cross with the letter K marked in the middle. It appeared in Kay's Hollow in the early 20th century and some locals say it's haunted. Some claim it was built by a polygamist who killed his wives, while others claim ghosts and werewolves are somehow associated with it. While the truth may never be known, Kay's Cross is certainly a popular tourist attraction.
Where to eat and where to stay in Kaysville
If you've decided to grab some grub, then Orlando's Mexican Restaurant is voted No. 1 on the top restaurants in Kaysville on Tripadvisor, and for good reason. In addition to serving Mexican classics like chimichangas, enchiladas, and fajitas, Orlando's offers up house specialties like honey lime chicken flautas and smothered pork chile verde burritos. For delicious baked goods, you'll want to try the nearly five star Yelp-rated Old Grist Mill Bread Company. In addition to offering fresh, homemade bread varieties like sourdough, multigrain, and marble rye, the Old Grist Mill Bread Company creates handcrafted sandwiches (anyone want a turkey bacon pesto?) and pastries that include cookies, muffins, and cinnamon rolls for those looking to satiate their sweet tooth.
So you've decided to stay the night in Kaysville. While there are not many options available directly in Kaysville. There are hotel stays nearby, with chain hotels in the area offering reasonably priced lodging options. You can go camping at Cherry Hill in nearby Fruit Heights (two miles away) which is home to 140 campsites. Among the campsites, most of them are equipped to handle larger RVs with 50-amp electricity hook ups available. What makes camping so great here is that you'll find comfort among the shade of a plethora of trees and a clean campground site. If you're on a road trip exploring other areas of Utah, your next stop could be the campsite that looks like a trip to Mars, Goblin Valley State Park, about 250 miles away from Kaysville.
For those flying in to Kaysville, your best bet is to fly into Salt Lake City International airport, which is about 24 miles from Kaysville.