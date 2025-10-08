Avoid Humiliation On Vacation With This Uncomfortable But Rewarding Travel Tip
So, you're looking for a fun travel buddy to go globe-trotting with, and one of your friends overhears and lights up at the idea — except you know at the drop of a hat that they're not going to be a great travel buddy. Maybe they're not spontaneous enough or get stressed too easily. Whatever it is, you may find yourself needing to have an uncomfortable conversation to uninvite your friend. But how do you do that without ruining the relationship?
First and foremost, be tactful. You're walking a fine balance beam, and the last thing you want to do is hurt your friend. Acknowledge their enthusiasm and that you value your friendship, but also highlight your differences in a way that introduces the idea that you might be incompatible. For example, if the problem is that you're into backpacking and hostels and don't think that your friend can handle it, mention what your plan is, and they may rethink it. If they still are enthusiastic, say that you love hanging out with them, but that you both will enjoy trips much better if you travel with other people who have similar goals and preferences. The key here is to make sure that you're not insinuating that your way of travel is better than theirs. It's just different.
While this travel tip is super uncomfortable, you can avoid any humiliation that your friend might cause by uninviting them. Travel is supposed to be a fun and enjoyable experience, full of self-discovery, and if you allow someone you connect better with on your home turf on that trip, it could ruin the whole experience for both of you. To avoid humiliation, leave that friend at home.
How to find your travel buddy
Going on a trip with someone is one of the fastest ways to put a relationship to the test. You'll see firsthand how they handle stressful situations, since the universe often likes to mess up travel plans. But how do you know if your friend will suit you as a travel buddy? Here are a few tips on how to evaluate.
One mistake that people make is choosing someone who is exactly like them. Travel styles should mesh well, but every person has their strengths and weaknesses. The goal should be finding someone who complements you. For example, if you tend to pack a week before the trip and your friend likes to pack day-of or even an hour before, that could cause a ton of stress. However, if you're the type to freak out over a lost suitcase (and don't know this tip to never lose your bags again), it can be helpful to have a flexible, go-with-the-flow type of companion to help solve problems. Evaluate your travel style and find your shortcomings.
After that, you can start observing those you know to see if they respect your boundaries, have a high tolerance to stress, and are reliable and flexible in a pinch. Bonus points if they know how to laugh! Keep an eye out for bad signs like constant complaining, ego, obnoxious behavior, or bad social skills. Then, before your big trip, plan a small outing. To know for sure if your friend is compatible, try something challenging like a National Park trail that is only for experienced hikers. That way, you can see how good a travel buddy they are without making a huge commitment first. If you don't know anyone who would be a good fit, using a travel-friendly social media group could be a safe way to meet someone new.