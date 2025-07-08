This Traveler-Friendly Social Media Group Could Be The Ticket To Safer, More Satisfying Vacations For Women

Traveling has never been easier or more stress-free than in today's digital age. There's no need to flip through thousand-page guidebooks in search of restaurant information, peruse wrinkled city maps to find hostel locations, or hunt for internet cafés to check messages from family and friends afar. Nowadays, smartphones provide instant messaging, maps, and banking apps right at your fingertips. Plus, the multitude of traveler-friendly social media groups and websites that have popped up recently increase the ease with which jetsetters can connect with others in the same destination. Some provide planning information for visitors, while others are city-specific groups for expats and digital nomads. There are also more general Facebook travel groups that help members meet up all over the world and foster a sense of community. Some of the more popular and helpful ones include Nomad & Chill | Solo Travellers & Backpacking, I Need a Travel Buddy, Girls LOVE Travel, and Find a Travel Buddy — this latter group has well over 2 million members.

However, despite the convenience and level of support available for present-day globetrotters, women still have concerns. According to a study conducted by Monasteries.com, a niche accommodations finder, while female solo travelers vastly outnumber men (67%), around 88% of the women interviewed expressed feeling unsafe when traveling alone (via Travel Noire). This lack of security impacts the destinations they choose to visit (and many even consider America one of the least-safe countries for women traveling solo). As well, it affects where they feel comfortable staying. However, this is where groups like Host a Sister come in. It was launched in 2019 by founder, traveler, and Kuala Lumpur native Rashvinda Kaur. And it's moved beyond its origins on Facebook as a women-only hosting group to become a worldwide network of travelers, friends, and "sisters."