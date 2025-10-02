Travelers Forced To Find New Flights After Swedish Airline Files For Bankruptcy
In the past few years, Braathens Aviation has transported millions of travelers around Sweden, Denmark, and France. But thousands of ticket-holding passengers were left in the lurch this week when Braathens Regional Airlines, a Stockholm-based company, abruptly announced its closure and imminent bankruptcy filing on Tuesday, September 30. The company had been operating a fleet of 14 aircraft and 19 routes (mostly within Scandinavia) as of 2024.
According to Braathens' statement, a "lack of liquidity" is to blame for the collapse. "It is with great sadness that the Board of Directors tonight has been forced to file for bankruptcy for the Airbus business," said Per G. Braathen, chairman of the Braathens Aviation board. "Unfortunately, the funding that we have tried to get in place for a controlled phase-out has not been achieved and I understand that those affected are sad, shocked and disappointed."
Apart from employees, those who felt the most immediate impact this week were the would-be passengers scheduled to fly on the day the airline folded. At least eight flights were set to depart on Tuesday from cities like Stockholm, Malmö, and Copenhagen. Unfortunately, it's not the first time the airline has left travelers stranded. Braathens previously filed for bankruptcy two years ago, sending 2,700 travelers scrambling for alternatives at Stockholm's Bromma Airport in October 2023.
The collapse of Braathens Regional Airlines
The airline's closure is the latest in a wave of air carriers suddenly scaling back or ceasing operations. Spirit Airlines is making big changes this November after ongoing financial struggles, slashing service to cities like Portland and San Diego. Last fall, flyEgypt filed for bankruptcy and cancelled all flights after a decade of serving the Middle East and Asia. And just on Monday, the day before Braathens' announcement, the Icelandic low-cost carrier Play Airlines closed shop, cancelling all transatlantic flights from Reykjavik to Baltimore, as well as shorter flights to European cities like Barcelona and Lisbon. The move affected more than 18,000 passengers with reservations to fly on the now-defunct airline through the week, The New York Times reported.
So what's an air traveler to do when the airline in question goes out of business? According to Braathens Aviation, you should contact your tour operator to pursue a refund. Of course, a refund isn't immediately helpful if you're stuck at the airport (or just days away from your itinerary) without a valid flight reservation. Travelers in this rare but unlucky situation often end up paying a steep price to book a last-minute flight.
If you're at the airport, skip the customer service line — a time-wasting mistake so many travelers make when their flights are delayed or cancelled — and use a travel app to search for an alternative flight.