Travelers Forced To Find New Flights After Swedish Airline Files For Bankruptcy

In the past few years, Braathens Aviation has transported millions of travelers around Sweden, Denmark, and France. But thousands of ticket-holding passengers were left in the lurch this week when Braathens Regional Airlines, a Stockholm-based company, abruptly announced its closure and imminent bankruptcy filing on Tuesday, September 30. The company had been operating a fleet of 14 aircraft and 19 routes (mostly within Scandinavia) as of 2024.

According to Braathens' statement, a "lack of liquidity" is to blame for the collapse. "It is with great sadness that the Board of Directors tonight has been forced to file for bankruptcy for the Airbus business," said Per G. Braathen, chairman of the Braathens Aviation board. "Unfortunately, the funding that we have tried to get in place for a controlled phase-out has not been achieved and I understand that those affected are sad, shocked and disappointed."

Apart from employees, those who felt the most immediate impact this week were the would-be passengers scheduled to fly on the day the airline folded. At least eight flights were set to depart on Tuesday from cities like Stockholm, Malmö, and Copenhagen. Unfortunately, it's not the first time the airline has left travelers stranded. Braathens previously filed for bankruptcy two years ago, sending 2,700 travelers scrambling for alternatives at Stockholm's Bromma Airport in October 2023.