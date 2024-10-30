The Unexpected Airline That Has Filed For Bankruptcy And Cancelled All Flights

The airline was established in 2014 and launched its flyEgypt first flight — Cairo to Jeddah — in February 2015. It had flight links to countries across the Middle East and Asia, including the United Arab Emirates, Armenia, and Uzbekistan. There were important routes between Europe and Red Sea resort cities as well, including Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada, which have beachfront lounges with fantasy-like views. In total, flyEgypt had 21 routes across 19 different destinations in 10 countries.

At its peak, in 2022, the airline had a fleet of nine jets — seven Boeing 737-800s and two Boeing 737-700s. Two years later, only one of these planes remained after flyEgypt decided not to renew the leases. Compounding these financial concerns were mounting debts to investors in Germany and Italy, along with outstanding payments to numerous local entities like the National Air Navigation Services Company and several Egyptian airports.

flyEgypt is yet to explain the situation, but one can speculate. For instance, Cairo is more dangerous than you may realize, causing some tourists to avoid the Egyptian capital. Also, flyEgypt's customer experience left much to be desired, according to TripAdvisor reviews. 657 users reviewed the airline, and most appraisals were negative, citing poor legroom, seat comfort, in-flight entertainment, customer service, and food and beverages. Three metrics — value for money, cleanliness, and check-in and boarding — achieved middling average scores of 2.5 out of five.

