Sandwiched Between Minneapolis And Rochester Is Minnesota's Dazzling Casino Hotel Full Of Luxury
When it comes to the treasure at Treasure Island Resort and Casino in Welch, Minnesota, it's difficult to focus on anything other than the bells, buzzes, chimes, and whistles of 1,800 slot, video poker, and video keno machines. The ambient noise is joined by the whoops and yahoos from 40 table games, a poker room, and a 500-seat bingo hall — 24 hours a day, seven days a week. However, the true value of a visit comes from the experiences generated by a wider range of entertainment options. Treasure Island distributes these liberally throughout the expansive property wrapped on all sides by the Mississippi River and Sturgeon, North, and Larson lakes.
Alongside the casino are fine and casual dining restaurants, a full-service salon and spa, a water park, a bowling alley, an event center, an outdoor amphitheater, and the second-largest hotel in Minnesota. In warm weather, add to that the marina, 100-passenger cruise yacht, RV park, and golf course. Options are definitely the name of the game, too. For example, dining choices range from the seafood buffet at Tradewinds to prime rib at Tado Steakhouse to breakfast any time of day at Currents to grab-and-go sandwiches at Mongo Bay Grill. Entertainment unfolds at the 2,800-seat Event Center, the larger amphitheater, and the more intimate Parlay.
Travel Tips for Treasure Island Resort and Casino
Arriving at Treasure Island Resort and Casino is easy from Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, 40 miles to the northwest. It will require a car, though, as no public transport connects the two. However, the resort does run free shuttle buses on Mondays through Wednesdays to the southern outskirts of Minneapolis, Rochester, Minnesota, and La Crosse, Wisconsin's charming riverside college city with lush parks and cute shops. The La Crosse route also stops in Red Wing, the cute Minnesota city known as "a true representation of the Midwest," and is home to an Amtrak station on the Empire Builder line between Chicago and Seattle.
The 788-room hotel is divided into three "towers" — Wolf, Eagle, and Buffalo (closed for remodeling until 2026). It offers standard rooms and suites with queen and king beds, as well as smoking and nonsmoking options. Discounts are also available to members of AAA, AARP, and the military, along with EMTs, firefighters, and teachers. Another accommodation option is the RV Park and Campground, which has 94 spots for RVs that include water, sewer, and electricity hookups. The campground adds 26 tent sites and 20 campsites. Complimentary shuttles connect both to the casino.