Sandwiched Between Minneapolis And Rochester Is Minnesota's Dazzling Casino Hotel Full Of Luxury

When it comes to the treasure at Treasure Island Resort and Casino in Welch, Minnesota, it's difficult to focus on anything other than the bells, buzzes, chimes, and whistles of 1,800 slot, video poker, and video keno machines. The ambient noise is joined by the whoops and yahoos from 40 table games, a poker room, and a 500-seat bingo hall — 24 hours a day, seven days a week. However, the true value of a visit comes from the experiences generated by a wider range of entertainment options. Treasure Island distributes these liberally throughout the expansive property wrapped on all sides by the Mississippi River and Sturgeon, North, and Larson lakes.

Alongside the casino are fine and casual dining restaurants, a full-service salon and spa, a water park, a bowling alley, an event center, an outdoor amphitheater, and the second-largest hotel in Minnesota. In warm weather, add to that the marina, 100-passenger cruise yacht, RV park, and golf course. Options are definitely the name of the game, too. For example, dining choices range from the seafood buffet at Tradewinds to prime rib at Tado Steakhouse to breakfast any time of day at Currents to grab-and-go sandwiches at Mongo Bay Grill. Entertainment unfolds at the 2,800-seat Event Center, the larger amphitheater, and the more intimate Parlay.