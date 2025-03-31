Wisconsin's Charming Riverside College City Is A Trendy, Artsy Gem With Lush Parks And Cute Shops
Though it may not be as well-known as Madison or Milwaukee, La Crosse is one of the most popular tourist destinations in all of Wisconsin. Situated near the convergence of the Mississippi, Black, and La Crosse rivers, you'll find stunning water views near its thriving downtown district. Its Riverside Park is a particularly popular hangout spot — during the warm summer months, it's the ideal place to unwind in the sunshine and enjoy some of the best amenities the Midwest has to offer.
La Crosse is home to one of the University of Wisconsin's many campuses along with Viterbo University, so it should come as no surprise that it's an artsy, youthful destination with plenty of trendy shops. But what also makes it great for a getaway is its surrounding terrain. Beyond the many waterways carving through the landscape, you can also explore Grandad Bluff on the eastern edge of the city or one of the many hiking trails scattered throughout Wisconsin. Dense forests and surprisingly hilly topography make it much more exciting than the farmland often associated with the Midwest, turning La Crosse into the perfect place for your next adventure.
Most out-of-state visitors will find the international airport in Minneapolis to be the best option for reaching La Crosse, located over two hours north. If you do fly into this metropolis, be sure to spend a few hours checking out a cozy Mississippi island featuring a historic inn before heading down to La Crosse.
Grandad Bluff, Riverside Park, and other outdoor gems
If you're looking to unwind in nature, you don't have to venture far from downtown La Crosse. Much like another artsy waterfront village in Wisconsin, La Crosse makes it easy to soak in dramatic views of the landscape. Riverside Park is just a block west of Front Street, and it's here you'll find expansive views of the Mississippi River as it wraps around Taylor Island and Barron Island. Along with a lovely walking path, it has plenty of green space and is home to the iconic La Crosse Band Shell — visit in the summer during Riverfest to see the park come alive with festivities.
Riverside Park is adjacent to the Riverside International Friendship Gardens and the rustic Old La Crosse Railroad Bridge. The former is a tiny nature center with well-manicured floral displays, while the latter leads to the Jim Asfoor Trail that meanders along the La Crosse River.
For even better views, head east to Grandad Bluff. It's arguably the best hiking spot in the city, as it climbs 600 feet above the landscape to give you panoramic views of La Crosse and the surrounding Driftless Region. The entire trail system features 5 miles of hiking paths, so it's the perfect spot to stretch your legs while enjoying expansive views of bluffs, rivers, and overgrown forests. Want even more adventures? Just over an hour away is an iconic Midwest destination known as the waterpark capital of the world.
The best shopping, dining, and lodging in La Crosse
La Crosse is a college city — and that means there's no shortage of eclectic shops to enjoy when visiting downtown. Pearl Street Books is a wonderful place to explore, as the building is packed to the rafters with used books spanning a variety of genres. Housed inside the historic J. Burgermeister Building constructed in 1885, it's a charming spot to find your next read.
For something trendy, you can dive into Larson's General for various eco-friendly goods or Touch of Class for elegant apparel and jewelry. Once you're done shopping, walk over to Lovechild to grab a bite to eat — it's La Crosse's best-rated restaurant on Tripadvisor, thanks to a vibrant modern aesthetic and an upscale dinner menu. Buzzard Billy's is another local favorite that's more affordable, and its varied menu means there's something that'll appeal to the whole family.
Plenty of hotels are available in La Crosse, but consider staying at The Charmant Hotel to be close to the action. It offers modern furnishings inside a historic circa 1898 building originally home to the Funke Candy Factory. Farther away from the center is Castle La Crosse. Many locals refer to it as the "Downton Abby" of La Crosse, as it is one of its most extravagant buildings. Aside from its dramatic looks, you'll be treated to a decadent breakfast and plenty of space to spread out in its well-appointed guest rooms.