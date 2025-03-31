Wisconsin's Charming Riverside College City Is A Trendy, Artsy Gem With Lush Parks And Cute Shops

Though it may not be as well-known as Madison or Milwaukee, La Crosse is one of the most popular tourist destinations in all of Wisconsin. Situated near the convergence of the Mississippi, Black, and La Crosse rivers, you'll find stunning water views near its thriving downtown district. Its Riverside Park is a particularly popular hangout spot — during the warm summer months, it's the ideal place to unwind in the sunshine and enjoy some of the best amenities the Midwest has to offer.

La Crosse is home to one of the University of Wisconsin's many campuses along with Viterbo University, so it should come as no surprise that it's an artsy, youthful destination with plenty of trendy shops. But what also makes it great for a getaway is its surrounding terrain. Beyond the many waterways carving through the landscape, you can also explore Grandad Bluff on the eastern edge of the city or one of the many hiking trails scattered throughout Wisconsin. Dense forests and surprisingly hilly topography make it much more exciting than the farmland often associated with the Midwest, turning La Crosse into the perfect place for your next adventure.

Most out-of-state visitors will find the international airport in Minneapolis to be the best option for reaching La Crosse, located over two hours north. If you do fly into this metropolis, be sure to spend a few hours checking out a cozy Mississippi island featuring a historic inn before heading down to La Crosse.