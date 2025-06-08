Hidden Along The Mississippi River Is A Cute City Known As 'A True Representation Of The Midwest'
Red Wing sits at the southeastern corner of Minnesota, tucked right along the Mississippi River. To the north is the Wisconsin border, and about an hour northwest you'll find Minneapolis and a cozy island with a grand historic inn. As for Red Wing itself? The charming city of 16,000 features a picture-perfect downtown, a lovely waterfront, and some of the most inspiring scenery in the Midwest. Its blend of museums, art galleries, and outdoor adventures makes it a fun destination in Minnesota — and its down-to-earth vibes are "a true representation of the authentic Midwest."
Visitors to Minnesota typically flock to the big-city amenities of Minneapolis or the rugged beauty of this underrated city perched on Lake Superior's shores. But Red Wing might be a better choice if you're seeking a relaxing getaway with a multitude of ways to spend your time. It seems to be growing in popularity, as over 2.6 million people flowed through its downtown district in 2022 — though this number accounts for both locals and tourists. Still, that's quite an impressive number for a city of its size. And with so many activities at its doorstep, it's honestly surprising the number isn't higher.
While it's not quite as luxurious as some other destinations, Red Wing is a lovely little slice of the Midwest, and folks seeking an off-the-beaten-path excursion will find it to be more than worth a visit. Hiking, boating, and kayaking will keep outdoor enthusiasts busy, while museums and art galleries ensure there's something everyone in the family will enjoy.
The arts and museums of Red Wing, MN
Red Wing might not be the biggest city in Minnesota, but that doesn't mean it lacks arts and culture. One of its most unique attractions is the Pottery Museum of Red Wing. Housing a variety of exhibits, you'll get to see thousands of photographs, incredible pieces from the 1800s, and a bunch of nostalgic dinnerware that some might recall from their own dining rooms. You can grab a souvenir from the on-site gift shop, with all proceeds going toward the upkeep of the museum. Several other art galleries can be found throughout Red Wing, so be sure to look around town if you want more fine art after visiting the Pottery Museum.
The town of Red Wing might be unfamiliar to you, but if you work out in the field, in a manufacturing facility, or just love rugged, durable footwear, then you're probably familiar with another Red Wing — Red Wing Shoes. The company is headquartered in Red Wing and was founded here in 1905. Today, you can visit a unique Red Wing Store that serves as both a store and a museum. The coolest part of the shop is the World's Largest Boot, which is a ridiculous size 638 and a half and stands over 20 feet tall. Looking for more oversized fun? Head over to another Midwest state to find a hidden city with several of the world's largest objects. Other intriguing museums in Red Wing include the Goodhue County Historical Society, Aliveo Military Museum, and the Red Wing Marine Museum.
Red Wing's unexpected, Midwestern beauty
When you think of the Midwest, you probably imagine endless stretches of cornfields and farmland. And while that's certainly true for a good portion of the region, it's not the only topography. Red Wing sits near the edge of the Driftless Area, a portion of the Midwest that wasn't pancaked by glaciers several thousands of years ago, allowing bluffs, rolling hills, and other dramatic geographic features to dominate the landscape. Combined with the Mississippi River, Red Wing becomes a surprisingly picturesque little city.
One of the most spectacular spots in town is He Mni Can-Barn Bluff. Found toward the eastern end of town, it rises 340 feet above the landscape and is a pretty hard-to-miss feature. The bluff is home to a variety of trails and rock climbing routes, with options for all skill levels. Be sure to follow Leave No Trace principles while enjoying the park, ensuring it remains beautiful for future visitors. Want to learn more about the landmark? Visit during the summer when you can attend a guided tour with a park naturalist.
If you'd rather get on the water, check out Welch Mill Canoeing, Tubing, & Kayaking. Found in the neighboring town of Welch, the rental company offers a chance to explore the local waterways around Goodhue County. Meanwhile, boats are available for rental at River Valley Marine. No matter how you decide to explore Red Wing, you'll be pleasantly surprised by its eye-catching geography.