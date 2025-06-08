Hidden Along The Mississippi River Is A Cute City Known As 'A True Representation Of The Midwest'

Red Wing sits at the southeastern corner of Minnesota, tucked right along the Mississippi River. To the north is the Wisconsin border, and about an hour northwest you'll find Minneapolis and a cozy island with a grand historic inn. As for Red Wing itself? The charming city of 16,000 features a picture-perfect downtown, a lovely waterfront, and some of the most inspiring scenery in the Midwest. Its blend of museums, art galleries, and outdoor adventures makes it a fun destination in Minnesota — and its down-to-earth vibes are "a true representation of the authentic Midwest."

Visitors to Minnesota typically flock to the big-city amenities of Minneapolis or the rugged beauty of this underrated city perched on Lake Superior's shores. But Red Wing might be a better choice if you're seeking a relaxing getaway with a multitude of ways to spend your time. It seems to be growing in popularity, as over 2.6 million people flowed through its downtown district in 2022 — though this number accounts for both locals and tourists. Still, that's quite an impressive number for a city of its size. And with so many activities at its doorstep, it's honestly surprising the number isn't higher.

While it's not quite as luxurious as some other destinations, Red Wing is a lovely little slice of the Midwest, and folks seeking an off-the-beaten-path excursion will find it to be more than worth a visit. Hiking, boating, and kayaking will keep outdoor enthusiasts busy, while museums and art galleries ensure there's something everyone in the family will enjoy.