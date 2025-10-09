Florida's Peaceful Community Near Tallahassee Has Small-Town Charm And Historic Downtown Attractions
Florida is beloved for its thrilling theme parks, sunny weather, and stretches of sandy beaches. But much of the Sunshine State's true beauty resides in its small towns, where the history often runs deep and the vibes are ever friendly. Take, for example, Crawfordville up north. The peaceful unincorporated community serves as the county seat of Wakulla County. According to one local on Niche, it's the kind of place "where most everyone is smiling and greeting anyone and everyone." The resident even notes that a portion of the 1954 cult classic "Creature from the Black Lagoon" was filmed right in the town's backyard.
Since the community's roots trace back to the early 1800s, you can bet your bottom dollar there are plenty more historic attractions to see. Crawfordville's downtown district is certainly teeming with snapshots of Old Florida, but the nostalgia aesthetic only scratches the surface of what the town has to offer. Hugged by towering forests, lush parks, and untouched wildlife sanctuaries, Crawfordville is a veritable outdoor playground. Adventurists will also find a slew of lakes and rivers nearby, not to mention the lapping waters of the Gulf, just a short 20-minute drive away.
Straddling U.S. Route 319, the community lies about 18 miles south of the trendy college city and state capital of Tallahassee, where you'll also find an international airport. The Wildwood Inn or Best Western Wakulla Inn and Suites, located just south of town, are the top-rated accommodations in the area. Snag a room, unpack, and get out on your Crawfordville adventure.
Uncover the history of Crawfordville
If you opted for either of the aforementioned hotels, you'll get to start your history tour of Crawfordville a little early. You'll encounter a peculiar roadside attraction cruising up U.S. Route 319. Just don't blink, because you might miss it. Perched on the west side of the highway, just past the Wakulla County Public Library, is a row of old rusted-up Ford trucks that make for quite a blast from the past, if car-gazing is your thing. They are on private property, so be respectful and keep your distance, but you can get a good view of them from just off the road. One Tripadvisor user writes, "Stop by and take a look at a real head turner! Must be the most photographed sight in North Florida."
Once you've snapped all your photos, head downtown to peruse Crawfordville's many historic sites. Be sure to stop by the Old Wakulla County Courthouse, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The stately three-story wooden structure was built in the late 1800s and is one of the last of its kind still standing in the state. Stroll across the street to tour the Old Wakulla County Jail. It's not nearly as old, erected in 1948, but it does have a small museum where you can learn all about the community and the residents who called the place home ages ago.
Roam the wilds of Crawfordville and beyond
If you're into outdoorsy excursions, take a walk on the wild side at one of the most underrated state parks in Florida. Crawfordville serves as the gateway to Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park, a 6,000-acre recreation area that boasts one of the largest freshwater springs in the world. While you're there, cruise along the winding waters of the Wakulla River via a boat tour. As you go, keep your eyes peeled to catch sight of the countless critters who call the area home, like manatees, birds, and yes, even gators.
More nature viewing can be had at the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge, which hugs the coast southeast of Crawfordville. The sprawling sanctuary covers more than 80,000 acres. Lace up your hiking boots and roam the miles of trails, including a few interpretive paths if you want to learn more about the area. A portion of the 1,500-mile Florida National Scenic Trail also cuts through the refuge. And you can see a beautiful historic lighthouse via the short Lighthouse Levee Trail.
You can also meander along the trails at the Leon Sinks Geological Area, which lies along U.S. Route 319 about 10 minutes north of Crawfordville. In addition to all the wondrous native wildlife, you'll encounter several sinkholes. A hiker on Tripadvisor notes, "It's never crowded, and such a beautiful, quiet gem. We love hiking, seeing the plants, and of course the unique and gorgeous sinks."