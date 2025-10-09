Florida's Peaceful Community Near Tallahassee Has Small-Town Charm And Historic Downtown Attractions

Florida is beloved for its thrilling theme parks, sunny weather, and stretches of sandy beaches. But much of the Sunshine State's true beauty resides in its small towns, where the history often runs deep and the vibes are ever friendly. Take, for example, Crawfordville up north. The peaceful unincorporated community serves as the county seat of Wakulla County. According to one local on Niche, it's the kind of place "where most everyone is smiling and greeting anyone and everyone." The resident even notes that a portion of the 1954 cult classic "Creature from the Black Lagoon" was filmed right in the town's backyard.

Since the community's roots trace back to the early 1800s, you can bet your bottom dollar there are plenty more historic attractions to see. Crawfordville's downtown district is certainly teeming with snapshots of Old Florida, but the nostalgia aesthetic only scratches the surface of what the town has to offer. Hugged by towering forests, lush parks, and untouched wildlife sanctuaries, Crawfordville is a veritable outdoor playground. Adventurists will also find a slew of lakes and rivers nearby, not to mention the lapping waters of the Gulf, just a short 20-minute drive away.

Straddling U.S. Route 319, the community lies about 18 miles south of the trendy college city and state capital of Tallahassee, where you'll also find an international airport. The Wildwood Inn or Best Western Wakulla Inn and Suites, located just south of town, are the top-rated accommodations in the area. Snag a room, unpack, and get out on your Crawfordville adventure.