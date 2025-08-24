This Underrated Southern Capital Is A Trendy College City Near The Gulf Coast With Fabulous Cuisine

In the middle of the city between Florida State and Florida A&M is the Railroad Square Art District. Here, you'll find an eclectic mix of local galleries, cafes, a pinball arcade, antique stores, the largest indoor rock climbing gym in the region, and so much more. Some of the businesses are open Wednesday through Sunday, but the space is most popular during their First Friday Monthly Festival, where you can shop all the vendors while enjoying food and live music.

The John G. Riley Center and Museum for African American History & Culture is located downtown in the 19th-century home of the formerly enslaved man. A tour through the museum tells the story of Riley's life as an activist and educator during a critical time in American history.

Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the Tallahassee Museum, which features trails that include a historic farm, a schoolhouse, and native animals. Within the 1,176 acres of the Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park, you'll find a botanical garden along with nature and biking trails. Alternatively, Cascades Park offers a more urban experience, spanning 24 acres along the St. Augustine Branch stream. While Tallahassee doesn't have a beach, it's located just over an hour away from Carrabelle, a dreamy seaside city with uncrowded white sand beaches also known as the "Gateway to the Gulf."