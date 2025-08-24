This Underrated Southern Capital Is A Trendy College City Near The Gulf Coast With Fabulous Cuisine
Which cities come to mind when you think of Florida? For most, it's probably the heat in Miami or the Magic Mouse in Orlando. But maybe you should add Tallahassee to the list, too. The capital of the Sunshine State is an underrated yet vibrant college city with a rich history, natural beauty, and delicious cuisine. Although Tallahassee has a population of over 200,000, this festive and family-friendly community has never lost its small-town vibe.
With the city being home to Tallahassee State College and two major universities, Florida State and Florida A&M, there's never a shortage of fun things to do here. From high-adrenaline sporting events like FSU football games in the fall to the Tallahassee Ballet to performances from the legendary Florida A&M marching band, The Marching 100, Tallahassee has a thriving social scene with live events, art galleries, museums, and lovely outdoor spaces.
Art, history, and the gardens of Tallahassee
In the middle of the city between Florida State and Florida A&M is the Railroad Square Art District. Here, you'll find an eclectic mix of local galleries, cafes, a pinball arcade, antique stores, the largest indoor rock climbing gym in the region, and so much more. Some of the businesses are open Wednesday through Sunday, but the space is most popular during their First Friday Monthly Festival, where you can shop all the vendors while enjoying food and live music.
The John G. Riley Center and Museum for African American History & Culture is located downtown in the 19th-century home of the formerly enslaved man. A tour through the museum tells the story of Riley's life as an activist and educator during a critical time in American history.
Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the Tallahassee Museum, which features trails that include a historic farm, a schoolhouse, and native animals. Within the 1,176 acres of the Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park, you'll find a botanical garden along with nature and biking trails. Alternatively, Cascades Park offers a more urban experience, spanning 24 acres along the St. Augustine Branch stream. While Tallahassee doesn't have a beach, it's located just over an hour away from Carrabelle, a dreamy seaside city with uncrowded white sand beaches also known as the "Gateway to the Gulf."
Where to eat in Tallahassee
Tallahassee is where Florida's panhandle meets the peninsula, and with hundreds of locally-owned restaurants, it might be where you eat your new favorite meal. Here, you'll find a great mix of classic Southern cuisine and international eats, as well as farm-to-table fare and the Tallahassee Ale Trail. For a true taste of Tallahassee and Southern hospitality, start with breakfast at Earley's Kitchen for some shrimp and grits. At The Bada Bean, they serve breakfast all day, and the Cinnamon Roll French Toast is a sweet start and a customer favorite.
For lunch, have a burger at Backwoods Crossing, where the Bleu Boar Burger is a unique option. Owners and brothers Tyler and Jesse Rice create a weekly menu that utilizes what they grow on their 3-acre farm as well as products from other local vendors. Dinner service at the "funky and fun" Kool Beanz Cafe begins at 5:30 pm, and according to their official website, you're encouraged to "eat, drink, and talk loud." Their gourmet menu is creatively crafted daily by the chef, and please don't skip dessert. James Beard-nominated pastry chef Sylvia Gould developed the delicious dessert menu.
If you're still on the lookout find Florida's less crowded side, search no further. This trendy collegiate community has a mild climate all year, fabulous cuisine, wonderful museums, and an abundance of nature to explore. Tallahassee is a Southern capital that should be added to the list of the most spectacular destinations across Florida.