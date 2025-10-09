Michigan's Underrated Gem Of Lakes And Trails Is A City Blending Outdoor Thrills With A Charming Downtown

Perhaps rather unfairly, Michigan does not always top travel bucket lists, but this Midwestern state packs a serious punch, especially for nature lovers. It's home to an extraordinary variety of landscapes, from the beaches, parks, and waterways of Little Bay de Noc to the autumnal colored cascades of Tahquamenon Falls in the northern part of the state. Rich in outdoor experiences, Michigan rewards those willing to look beyond the obvious tourist hubs, and Newaygo is no exception to the rule.

Travelers arriving at Gerald R. Ford International Airport will find Newaygo less than an hour's drive north of the big city charm found in Grand Rapids. The city of Newaygo offers a splash of urban vibrancy in its charming downtown, yet this is merely a bonus on top of the incredible natural beauty it's surrounded by. With over 350 miles of rivers and streams, as well as over 230 natural lakes in the surrounding area, Newaygo is a haven for anyone drawn to the water. The peaceful reservoir at Hardy Dam Pond is a popular spot for fishing, particularly for smallmouth bass. For those seeking more dynamic activity, the Muskegon River provides an ideal setting for paddleboarding and kayaking, thanks to its excellent navigability and fast waters.