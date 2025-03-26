Michigan's Scenic Beach Destination With A Stunning Lakefront Offers Sunset Views Rivaling The West Coast
North of the charming artsy hub and youthful downtown of Mount Pleasant and west of cozy Beaver Island (with its restaurants, museums, and natural beauty), Michigan's Little Bay de Noc sparkles with lakefront sunset views that rival some of the best West Coast destinations. Find this hidden section of Lake Michigan toward the north end of Green Bay. Located in Delta County, this region is sparsely populated and home to countless outdoor recreation opportunities. Whether you like to swim, fish, kayak, camp, or hike, Little Bay de Noc will treat you to an incredible time in the great outdoors.
So, how can you reach this outdoorsperson's paradise? Situated in the Upper Peninsula region of Michigan, Little Bay de Noc is about 47 miles from the Wisconsin border. This lakefront oasis is also about an hour from the Sawyer International Airport in Gwinn, Michigan. Whether you're heading in from the west or flying into Sawyer International, you'll need a car to make it all the way to Little Bay de Noc, as public transportation options are limited. However, cycling enthusiasts will be happy to know that once they arrive in the area, the lovely Little Bay de Noc Trail welcomes bikes.
Before you pack your bags and set up camp in Little Bay de Noc for vacation, remember that the weather in Michigan's Upper Peninsula can vary drastically. If you're planning a camping trip, you probably won't want to visit between October and May, when average temperatures linger around 37 and 42 degrees Fahrenheit. However, if you're looking to take advantage of Michigan's Free Fishing Weekend, the winter month of February could be an ideal time to explore Little Bay de Noc. That said, you can catch the second Free Fishing Weekend in June, if cold-weather angling isn't your style. June is also a great time for runners to visit, as they can join in on the Mish Waterfront Marathon. Meanwhile, fall offers some excellent opportunities for scenic hikes.
Explore Little Bay de Noc's parks and waterways
Whether you base yourself at the Little Bay de Noc community of Escanaba or Gladstone, you'll find plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy. Ease into the action with a visit to Escanaba's lovely Ludington Park. Centered around the Sand Point Lighthouse (a must-see local landmark), this mile-long, family-friendly spot is uniquely positioned to offer incredible waterfront views, easy access to nearby Aronson Island, and a fantastic collection of amenities. Start your visit with a stroll along Escanaba's highly-rated 1.9-mile Ludington Park Loop. The trail is an excellent introduction to Little Bay de Noc's charms and is also paved so that it is accessible to wheelchair users and strollers. There is also the 3.6-mile Aronson Island Path that connects Ludington Park to Aronson Island, where hikers and bikers can experience more beautiful lake scenery. For those who prefer boating over hiking, the Aronson Island Boat Launch is the perfect place to set off for a day on the water.
Find even more adventures on the water by renting a canoe or kayak from a local business like U.P. Watersport Rentals. With your watercraft in tow, you can gain easy access to Little Bay de Noc's waters from the Terrace Bay Hotel in nearby Gladstone. For some of the best conditions, explore Little Bay de Noc's 30,000 plus acres of tranquil blissful water during spring, when runoff reinvigorates the region's waterways. As you paddle, take a moment to peer into the depths below, where fish like walleye and trout have been known to grow to award-worthy sizes. Even more impressive views await paddlers who stay on the water for sunset, when gorgeous colors light up the sky and reflect across the bay. Travelers with more free time to explore Michigan can also kayak through pristine waters in Munising, about an hour north of Escanaba on Lake Huron.
Enjoy fishing, swimming, and more in Little Bay de Noc
If the mention of Michigan's Free Fishing Weekend got you excited for some angling, prepare to enjoy quality fishing in Little Bay de Noc. Here, you can look forward to finding around seven main species: largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, muskellunge (more commonly known as muskie), northern pike, perch, salmon, trout, and walleye. Lucky anglers may also catch a bluegill, catfish, or whitefish. While there are several great places to cast a line from the shores around Little Bay de Noc, consider booking a trip out into the water with Jack's Charter Service. During a five-hour trip, you can look forward to catching some photo-worthy walleye and smallmouth bass.
Those who prefer swimming to fishing will want to visit Little Bay de Noc Campground. Located across the bay from Escanaba in the community of Rapid River, this campground features a family-friendly swimming beach, hiking trails, and numerous campsites. Spend the day splashing in the water, stay for sunset views over the bay, then camp overnight for a full-day adventure.
In the winter, trade out hiking for snowmobiling on magical trails surrounding Little Bay de Noc. The region is also a haven for ice fishing, letting you test your angling skills in frigid conditions. Ludington Park, Sand Point Lighthouse, and Gladstone Lighthouse also look beautiful covered in snow, making them great places to visit for a low-key stroll through a winter wonderland.