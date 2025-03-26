Michigan's Scenic Beach Destination With A Stunning Lakefront Offers Sunset Views Rivaling The West Coast

North of the charming artsy hub and youthful downtown of Mount Pleasant and west of cozy Beaver Island (with its restaurants, museums, and natural beauty), Michigan's Little Bay de Noc sparkles with lakefront sunset views that rival some of the best West Coast destinations. Find this hidden section of Lake Michigan toward the north end of Green Bay. Located in Delta County, this region is sparsely populated and home to countless outdoor recreation opportunities. Whether you like to swim, fish, kayak, camp, or hike, Little Bay de Noc will treat you to an incredible time in the great outdoors.

So, how can you reach this outdoorsperson's paradise? Situated in the Upper Peninsula region of Michigan, Little Bay de Noc is about 47 miles from the Wisconsin border. This lakefront oasis is also about an hour from the Sawyer International Airport in Gwinn, Michigan. Whether you're heading in from the west or flying into Sawyer International, you'll need a car to make it all the way to Little Bay de Noc, as public transportation options are limited. However, cycling enthusiasts will be happy to know that once they arrive in the area, the lovely Little Bay de Noc Trail welcomes bikes.

Before you pack your bags and set up camp in Little Bay de Noc for vacation, remember that the weather in Michigan's Upper Peninsula can vary drastically. If you're planning a camping trip, you probably won't want to visit between October and May, when average temperatures linger around 37 and 42 degrees Fahrenheit. However, if you're looking to take advantage of Michigan's Free Fishing Weekend, the winter month of February could be an ideal time to explore Little Bay de Noc. That said, you can catch the second Free Fishing Weekend in June, if cold-weather angling isn't your style. June is also a great time for runners to visit, as they can join in on the Mish Waterfront Marathon. Meanwhile, fall offers some excellent opportunities for scenic hikes.