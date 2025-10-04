California's 'Queen Of The Coast' Is An Iconic Untouristed Beach With Pristine Waters And Unique Waves
Fed up with the hustle and bustle of Santa Monica or the noise and general chaos at Venice Beach? Just 2 hours north of Los Angeles, on the Ventura–Santa Barbara county line, is a beach so pristine and scenic it has been dubbed the "Queen of the Coast." Rincon Point is situated just off U.S. Highway 101, less than 15 miles from the picturesque city of Santa Barbara, famous for its Spanish colonial-style architecture. It has earned its reputation as a surfer's paradise whose world-class swells were once ranked by Surfing Magazine as being among the 10 best waves in the world.
For non-surfers, Rincon Point boasts some striking ocean views from the small stretch of sand that hugs the shoreline. A rocky wall frames the beach, and behind this is a smattering of palm trees and multimillion-dollar beachfront homes. Even in the summer months, the beach itself is rarely overcrowded. On a clear day, the shallow waters are bright turquoise, taking on a shimmering blue hue the deeper they get, typical of the Southern California coast.
The north side of the beach, above the creek that divides the sand, is dog-friendly, but they must be kept on a leash. Rincon Point is a part of the larger Rincon Beach Park, which features picnic tables under a covered awning and a stairway that leads down to the beach.
Surf's up at Rincon Point
Rincon Point attracts surfers from around the country eager to hit some epic waves, especially during the winter months at low tide, when there's a good chance of catching a swell from the west. Each winter, typically in January or February, Rincon Point hosts the Rincon Classic, an annual surfing competition first held in 1979.
Only surfers living in the 805 area code are eligible to enter (with a few exceptions), but it is a fun day out to watch the competitors in action. If you are planning a surf vacation in SoCal, some other popular surf spots in the area include Malibu's famous Surfrider Beach and the sandy haven of Zuma Beach, both just an hour down the road from Rincon Point by car.
There are three main surfing spots at Rincon Point: the Indicator, the Cove, and the River Mouth. Moderate-level surfers can take on the challenge of the Indicator, which, due to its exposed nature, picks up the most swells, but also has a higher risk of windy or bumpy conditions. The River Mouth is suitable for more experienced surfers and draws the largest crowds due to its powerful waves. The Cove is the only entrance point recommended for beginner surfers, as it offers knee- to waist-high waves and is suitable for longboards. It is also the least crowded of the three, so you are less likely to get withering looks from other surfers if you are struggling to stay on your board.