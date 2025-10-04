California's 'Queen Of The Coast' Is An Iconic Untouristed Beach With Pristine Waters And Unique Waves

Fed up with the hustle and bustle of Santa Monica or the noise and general chaos at Venice Beach? Just 2 hours north of Los Angeles, on the Ventura–Santa Barbara county line, is a beach so pristine and scenic it has been dubbed the "Queen of the Coast." Rincon Point is situated just off U.S. Highway 101, less than 15 miles from the picturesque city of Santa Barbara, famous for its Spanish colonial-style architecture. It has earned its reputation as a surfer's paradise whose world-class swells were once ranked by Surfing Magazine as being among the 10 best waves in the world.

For non-surfers, Rincon Point boasts some striking ocean views from the small stretch of sand that hugs the shoreline. A rocky wall frames the beach, and behind this is a smattering of palm trees and multimillion-dollar beachfront homes. Even in the summer months, the beach itself is rarely overcrowded. On a clear day, the shallow waters are bright turquoise, taking on a shimmering blue hue the deeper they get, typical of the Southern California coast.

The north side of the beach, above the creek that divides the sand, is dog-friendly, but they must be kept on a leash. Rincon Point is a part of the larger Rincon Beach Park, which features picnic tables under a covered awning and a stairway that leads down to the beach.