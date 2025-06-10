'The Ultimate Southern California Beach' Is A Wide, Popular, Sandy Haven With Ample Amenities And Lively Charm
When you picture the quintessential California beach, images of endless sunsets reflected across surfable waves and vast stretches of pristine sand likely come to mind. Fortunately for beachgoers, Malibu's Zuma Beach delivers just that and so much more. In fact, the beach embodies California cool so completely the LA County Government called it "the ultimate Southern California beach," and it was also featured in several episodes of "Baywatch."
Situated just off the Pacific Coast Highway, Zuma lies about 20 minutes west of Malibu Beach and about an hour from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). It's a popular destination for Angelenos seeking clean, white sand, long sunsets, and enough space for everyone to enjoy their own piece of paradise. The beach stretches 1.8 miles and covers 105 acres, hosting a range of lively activities, including volleyball, surfing, boogie boarding, kitesurfing, and pick-up frisbee games.
However, one of Zuma Beach's main draws is the easy parking. Anyone who has driven in the Los Angeles area understands just how much parking impacts an outing, and Zuma Beach delivers with eight parking lots and a jaw-dropping 2,000 spaces. Visitors also have access to showers and bathrooms that are generally quite clean for highly trafficked public beach facilities. In terms of food, there are concession stands, but packing a picnic is the best way to experience the ultimate Zuma Beach day. Stop by Trancas Country Market for all your beach essentials or grab some selections from artisanal cafes like Kristy's Malibu.
Things to know before visiting Zuma Beach
Although the volleyball courts near the southern end of the beach draw crowds, sunbathing, surfing, and swimming are really what Zuma Beach is all about. During the summer, the water is warm and reaches up to 68 degrees Fahrenheit in the peak months of July and August. However, due to the beach's southern-facing position and large swells, Zuma and other Malibu beaches often experience strong shorebreaks during the summer months. To keep yourself safe, don't enter the water if you see waves pounding the shore or beach flags warning against dangerous surf. In addition, keep an eye out for rip currents and always check with the lifeguards if you're unsure about the swimming conditions.
To ensure Zuma Beach remains a safe and welcoming spot for all, there are a few rules visitors must follow. Just like all the beaches in Malibu, alcohol, smoking, and fires of all kinds (including grills) are not allowed. Zuma Beach is not pet-friendly; however, if you're looking for a place to walk your dog, consider nearby Leo Carrillo State Park, which is home to California's dog-friendly beach with oceanfront camping.
Things to do and places to stay near Zuma Beach
Make the most of your trip to Zuma Beach by also adding a stop at Southern California's secluded Point Dume State Beach. Situated right next to Zuma, Point Dume feels worlds away from Zuma's blissful shores. Here, trails wind through the rugged bluffs, offering views of Catalina Island in the distance, Santa Monica Bay, and marine life in the coves. "When you look over the side," shared one visitor on Tripadvisor, "you can see sea lions playing on the rocks. We even saw a ray swimming down in the shallows because the water was so clear!"
After your hike, stop for a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants in the area, such as Neptune's Net, a historic Malibu seafood shack frequented by A-listers and featured in films including "The Fast and the Furious" and "Point Break." Dine on old-school beach eats like clam chowder in a bread bowl and heaping baskets of fried clam strips or calamari.
In terms of accommodation, Zuma Beach doesn't offer camping, but Malibu Beach RV Park is less than 15 minutes away and has oceanfront RV and tent sites with WiFi, a laundry room, and bathrooms. Alternatively, visitors can stay a three-minute walk from Zuma Beach at the Malibu Country Inn. Some guests feel the rooms aren't clean enough, but the location is unbeatable.