'The Ultimate Southern California Beach' Is A Wide, Popular, Sandy Haven With Ample Amenities And Lively Charm

When you picture the quintessential California beach, images of endless sunsets reflected across surfable waves and vast stretches of pristine sand likely come to mind. Fortunately for beachgoers, Malibu's Zuma Beach delivers just that and so much more. In fact, the beach embodies California cool so completely the LA County Government called it "the ultimate Southern California beach," and it was also featured in several episodes of "Baywatch."

Situated just off the Pacific Coast Highway, Zuma lies about 20 minutes west of Malibu Beach and about an hour from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). It's a popular destination for Angelenos seeking clean, white sand, long sunsets, and enough space for everyone to enjoy their own piece of paradise. The beach stretches 1.8 miles and covers 105 acres, hosting a range of lively activities, including volleyball, surfing, boogie boarding, kitesurfing, and pick-up frisbee games.

However, one of Zuma Beach's main draws is the easy parking. Anyone who has driven in the Los Angeles area understands just how much parking impacts an outing, and Zuma Beach delivers with eight parking lots and a jaw-dropping 2,000 spaces. Visitors also have access to showers and bathrooms that are generally quite clean for highly trafficked public beach facilities. In terms of food, there are concession stands, but packing a picnic is the best way to experience the ultimate Zuma Beach day. Stop by Trancas Country Market for all your beach essentials or grab some selections from artisanal cafes like Kristy's Malibu.