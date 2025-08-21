One Of South America's Most Affordable Countries For Tourists Is A Mecca Of Food, Culture, And Unreal Views

Many of the best vacation destinations where the U.S. dollar goes furthest are in South America, offering incredible food and breathtaking sights without stretching your budget. Colombia – often considered the top Latin American country for learning Spanish – is a standout option thanks to its unique mix of travel experiences (and, yes, affordability).

Few countries pack as much variety in terms of landscape, from the Caribbean beaches of Colombia's coast to the lush, coffee-growing hills inland. And its famously welcoming culture shines through in moments like striking up conversations with strangers in the plaza or being invited to a local festival — experiences that leave you feeling truly connected to local life.

When it comes to affordability, Budget Your Trip estimates that the average traveler spends about $51 per day on a Colombia trip, compared with about $135 per day in Mexico and $280 per day in California. One of the most wallet-friendly aspects is the food — you can get high-quality grub for prices that won't hurt your wallet. If you dine out at a mid-range restaurant, you can expect to pay under $10 for a meal. Street food (of which there is a delectable abundance) is even cheaper. For street empanadas or arepas, you might pay just $1 or less. Accommodations are also budget-friendly: Reputable hotels can be found for $20 to $30 per night, though some cities like Bogotá tend to skew higher. Aside from the essentials, there are many free or low‑cost ways to enjoy a vacation in Colombia.