One Of South America's Most Affordable Countries For Tourists Is A Mecca Of Food, Culture, And Unreal Views
Many of the best vacation destinations where the U.S. dollar goes furthest are in South America, offering incredible food and breathtaking sights without stretching your budget. Colombia – often considered the top Latin American country for learning Spanish – is a standout option thanks to its unique mix of travel experiences (and, yes, affordability).
Few countries pack as much variety in terms of landscape, from the Caribbean beaches of Colombia's coast to the lush, coffee-growing hills inland. And its famously welcoming culture shines through in moments like striking up conversations with strangers in the plaza or being invited to a local festival — experiences that leave you feeling truly connected to local life.
When it comes to affordability, Budget Your Trip estimates that the average traveler spends about $51 per day on a Colombia trip, compared with about $135 per day in Mexico and $280 per day in California. One of the most wallet-friendly aspects is the food — you can get high-quality grub for prices that won't hurt your wallet. If you dine out at a mid-range restaurant, you can expect to pay under $10 for a meal. Street food (of which there is a delectable abundance) is even cheaper. For street empanadas or arepas, you might pay just $1 or less. Accommodations are also budget-friendly: Reputable hotels can be found for $20 to $30 per night, though some cities like Bogotá tend to skew higher. Aside from the essentials, there are many free or low‑cost ways to enjoy a vacation in Colombia.
Lively culture and great food in Colombia's cities
If you want to experience Colombia's rich culture without breaking the bank, the capital city of Bogotá is a good place to start. Its colorful colonial district, La Candaleria, and bustling street-food markets ensure you stay both busy and full. Because of the city's compact layout, it's easy to explore on foot. Public transit is also affordable: As of this writing, a single TransMilenio trip costs about 2,900 Colombian pesos or less than $1. On Sundays, Bogotá's Ciclovía closes many major roads to car traffic, inviting people to enjoy snack stalls and salsa bands. For the foodies out there, be sure to stop by the Paloquemao market. It's the largest food market in Bogotá, where you'll find tons of exotic fruits, fish, and little restaurant stalls selling affordable takeaway meals.
A city that has become increasingly popular with digital nomads, Medellín. Nicknamed — nicknamed the "City of Eternal Spring" – offers a mild, steady climate year-round, helping reduce the seasonal price surges elsewhere. Make sure to try a bandeja paisa, Medellín's local specialty dish typically featuring ground beef, rice, beans, avocado, and chicharrón, and you'll pay between $5 to $10 for it in most places.
Colombia's diverse landscape with endless outdoor adventures
It would be remiss to travel to Colombia without taking advantage of its many outdoor adventures. Colombia boasts two coastlines, one bordering the Caribbean Sea and the other on the Pacific. The Caribbean side is a colorful, tropical playground with underrated gems like the less-crowded city of Cartagena. It's home to Tayrona National Natural Park, where you get outstanding views of coastal mountains meeting the sea and coves framed by mangroves. Entrance fees for foreigners range from 62,000 to 73,500 Colombian pesos (roughly $15 to $18), depending on the season. A ticket grants access to beaches with snorkeling and archeological sites. The Pacific coast is a less touristy alternative, though a bit harder to access. It's especially renowned for whale-watching, as each year around July, hundreds of humpback whales come to the tropical waters to raise their young.
Inland Colombia has some of the most stunning landscapes in the world. Instead of visiting the popular Machu Picchu, which can be expensive with pricey hotels and guided tours factored in, check out Colombia's own secret "Lost City," Ciudad Perdida in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta jungle. Located in the western region of the country, Colombia's Coffee Triangle, where some of the best coffee beans are produced, was called "Tuscany on a budget" by Getaway Magazine. You can stay on a working coffee farm for a very low price — under $50 per night is the standard. Set amidst misty Andean landscapes, the region also offers many excellent hiking opportunities.