Take These Steps Immediately If An Airline Mishandles Your Wheelchair And Causes Damage

It's a situation that no wheelchair user wants to face — arriving at your destination only to find that the airline has damaged your wheelchair. While this shouldn't happen, it's unfortunately more common than you would hope. According to the latest Air Travel Consumer Report, released by the Department of Transportation, 913 wheelchairs and scooters were mishandled in June 2025. That means that a little over one out of every 100 wheelchairs or scooters that made it onto planes had issues upon arrival. That may not seem like a lot, but those odds aren't great for travelers who rely on wheelchairs.

If you are unlucky enough to have your wheelchair mishandled, here's what you should do right away. First, take photos of any damage and note down what occurred so that you will have it recorded for the future. This is important when making a claim with the airline, as the DOT's Bill of Rights for Airline Passengers with Disabilities states that "airlines must provide compensation in an amount up to the original purchase price of the wheelchair or device" in cases of loss, damage, or destruction. You'll also want to request a replacement wheelchair, ensuring that you're told how long it will take to arrive.

In December 2024, the DOT announced sweeping protections for wheelchair travelers. These provisions include enhanced training for wheelchair support staff at airports as well as employees who handle wheelchairs. While many of them are tied up in a lawsuit filed by the trade association Airlines for America, others have already been implemented. This includes the quick replacement or repair of lost or damaged equipment, ensuring that delayed wheelchairs and scooters are returned to their owners within a set timeframe, and payments for transportation costs associated with losses or delays.