Airport Personnel You Didn't Know You Could Tip, And Some You Definitely Shouldn't
Tipping culture has gotten a bit out of control in the U.S. these days. You're asked for tips on payment portals for something as simple as purchasing a bag of chips in some stores. However, there are people who go out of their way to give us good customer service, and you may want to let them know how much you appreciate it by giving them a tip. That's likely true while traveling if you've had, say, a wonderful experience with a flight attendant who went the extra mile, or received exceptional service from the person checking your bags in at the curb. However, there are some employees that you'll deal with as you travel that welcome tips, and others where company policy doesn't allow them to accept gratuities. For instance, while flight attendants do some incredible work keeping us safe, bringing us drinks and meals, and even performing duties you may not have noticed, like looking for human trafficking signs, most of them cannot accept monetary tips.
In fact, in 2019, soon after Frontier Airlines surprised passengers by adding a space for tips on in-flight snack purchases — something other airlines do not do — Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, put out a statement saying, "Flight Attendants are certified for our safety, health, and security work. Safety is not variable and therefore base compensation for a safety job cannot be variable." Her point is that these are safety professionals, not restaurant staff. Plus, most airlines have a policy that doesn't allow flight attendants and airline employees to accept tips.
How to thank airline employees and airport staff
Though tipping isn't the norm on flights, that doesn't mean you can't thank the cabin crew for their hard work. Flight attendants have shared ideas in the past on how to be the best passenger, and that can include simply being polite, saying hello, and not leaving garbage for them to pick up. It's also a nice gesture to call or write to their supervisor, telling them what a wonderful job the flight attendant has done. That said, during the holidays, some flight attendants can accept gift cards. You may want to consider cards for shops like Starbucks or other places they may find in an airport. Besides flight attendants, other airline employees that cannot accept tips include gate employees and the people who check in your luggage at the curb.
However, airport employees can accept tips. One category that can and should be tipped is wheelchair support staff who take people around the airport. It can be a tough position with a minimum wage salary, and though you may not see a prompt anywhere to tip, some of these jobs are advertised to prospective applicants as a tipped position. Even a token $5 can help, or more if you can swing it. One other airport employee that can accept tips is the person serving drinks in airport lounges. However, that can be controversial, as many people have stated in a thread on Reddit's r/tipping group. Some people think it's silly, as the drinks are free and lounge workers are just handing them to you. Others shared that tips are clearly expected, as there is sometimes cash or a tip jar placed on the counter. It's a lovely gesture, but it's not required. However, if they've given excellent service — and especially if you've already saved money by scoring free access to the lounge — a tip is a great way to extend your gratitude.