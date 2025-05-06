Airport Personnel You Didn't Know You Could Tip, And Some You Definitely Shouldn't

Though tipping isn't the norm on flights, that doesn't mean you can't thank the cabin crew for their hard work. Flight attendants have shared ideas in the past on how to be the best passenger, and that can include simply being polite, saying hello, and not leaving garbage for them to pick up. It's also a nice gesture to call or write to their supervisor, telling them what a wonderful job the flight attendant has done. That said, during the holidays, some flight attendants can accept gift cards. You may want to consider cards for shops like Starbucks or other places they may find in an airport. Besides flight attendants, other airline employees that cannot accept tips include gate employees and the people who check in your luggage at the curb.

However, airport employees can accept tips. One category that can and should be tipped is wheelchair support staff who take people around the airport. It can be a tough position with a minimum wage salary, and though you may not see a prompt anywhere to tip, some of these jobs are advertised to prospective applicants as a tipped position. Even a token $5 can help, or more if you can swing it. One other airport employee that can accept tips is the person serving drinks in airport lounges. However, that can be controversial, as many people have stated in a thread on Reddit's r/tipping group. Some people think it's silly, as the drinks are free and lounge workers are just handing them to you. Others shared that tips are clearly expected, as there is sometimes cash or a tip jar placed on the counter. It's a lovely gesture, but it's not required. However, if they've given excellent service — and especially if you've already saved money by scoring free access to the lounge — a tip is a great way to extend your gratitude.