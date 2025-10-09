Is North America's Only Indoor Ski Slope Truly Destination-Worthy?
There's a place in the U.S. where, no matter the season, you can go skiing or snowboarding in a winter wonderland. No need to travel to the best skiing state in the U.S., or reserve a hotel room at some family-friendly and affordable ski resort. At Big Snow American Dream in Rutherford, New Jersey, you can get fresh manmade powder and an environment that sits at 28 degrees Fahrenheit. When you walk in you'll feel as though you're in the mountains. Except you're not in the mountains, as Big Snow is located in the American Dream Mall. With slopes, ski lifts, and even Sno-Go rentals, you'd think it's too good to be true. It begs the question: Is this indoor ski resort really all it's cracked up to be?
According to nearly more than 4,200 Google Reviews, visitors have rated it nearly 4.5 stars. Many people say the staff is friendly, the indoor ski hill is a good place to practice during the off-season, and it's perfect for a family with children to keep the little ones busy. While seasoned skiers may crave longer runs, many say it's an affordable adventure — about $100 for a day pass — and a one-of-a-kind way to enjoy winter sports, even during the summer.
What it's like to visit the indoor ski slopes at Big Snow
The American Dream Mall is filled with all kinds of unique attractions, such as the multisensory bubble experience at Bubble Planet, an indoor water park, and even a full-sized amusement park. However, Big Snow stands out as its own world of winter. From the moment you walk through its doors, you're greeted with a blast of cold air and the sight of snow-covered slopes stretching out before you.
Guests check in at the rental area, where all the essentials, like skis, snowboards, boots, helmets, and even snow pants, are provided. According to a Reddit thread, if you bring your own equipment, access may be discounted. After you're all geared up and ready to go, you can go skiing or snowboarding by taking the ski lifts up the slopes. Big Snow also has kiddie slopes for your littles. If you don't know how to ski, that's not a problem. You can practice by getting private lessons, or even sign up for a camp. There is also an area for snow tubing, and even a spot for just playing around in the white wonderland. Because it's indoors, the snow is always consistent, soft, groomed, and ready for carving turns. Just remember, you have to go during their open hours of 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 1 to 9 on Friday, and starting at 10 a.m. on the weekends. Regardless the season, Big Snow allows you to hit the slopes year-round, making it a truly unique destination worth visiting.