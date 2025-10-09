Is North America's Only Indoor Ski Slope Truly Destination-Worthy?

There's a place in the U.S. where, no matter the season, you can go skiing or snowboarding in a winter wonderland. No need to travel to the best skiing state in the U.S., or reserve a hotel room at some family-friendly and affordable ski resort. At Big Snow American Dream in Rutherford, New Jersey, you can get fresh manmade powder and an environment that sits at 28 degrees Fahrenheit. When you walk in you'll feel as though you're in the mountains. Except you're not in the mountains, as Big Snow is located in the American Dream Mall. With slopes, ski lifts, and even Sno-Go rentals, you'd think it's too good to be true. It begs the question: Is this indoor ski resort really all it's cracked up to be?

According to nearly more than 4,200 Google Reviews, visitors have rated it nearly 4.5 stars. Many people say the staff is friendly, the indoor ski hill is a good place to practice during the off-season, and it's perfect for a family with children to keep the little ones busy. While seasoned skiers may crave longer runs, many say it's an affordable adventure — about $100 for a day pass — and a one-of-a-kind way to enjoy winter sports, even during the summer.