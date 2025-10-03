Two Delta Jets Collided On This Busy New York Runway In Yet Another Airport Tarmac Mishap
Delta has been setting itself apart from the competition with some of its sustainability initiatives, but that may be overshadowed by more dramatic news out of LaGuardia. On the evening of October 1st, a regional Delta plane headed for Roanoke, Virginia was taxiing for departure when its wing struck another Delta plane arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina.
Delta gave a statement that said the incident was "a low-speed collision" and also noted, "Delta will work with all relevant authorities to review what occurred as safety of our customers and people comes before all else. We apologize to our customers for the experience," via PBS News.
A total of 83 passengers were on the two planes, and a flight attendant went to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries have been reported.
This unsettling incident adds to the list of recent airport problems
One passenger who was on the plane that had arrived from Charlotte described the experience to ABC, saying the plane: "stopped, jerked, and jumped to the right. Everyone went dead silent. And as everyone went dead silent, the pilot calmly came on and said, 'Hey, we've been in a crash, everyone remain calm.'"
LaGuardia, one of the best airports in America after a major revitalization, has radar systems in place that are meant to keep tabs on planes on the ground. Investigators are working to determine what went wrong.
This collision follows the July incident when trouble with the landing gear caused a fire and required an evacuation on an American Airlines flight at Denver. And back in February, a Delta plane crash-landed in Toronto. And both American and United Airlines made news recently for grounding flights.