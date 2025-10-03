Two Delta Jets Collided On This Busy New York Runway In Yet Another Airport Tarmac Mishap

Delta has been setting itself apart from the competition with some of its sustainability initiatives, but that may be overshadowed by more dramatic news out of LaGuardia. On the evening of October 1st, a regional Delta plane headed for Roanoke, Virginia was taxiing for departure when its wing struck another Delta plane arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Delta gave a statement that said the incident was "a low-speed collision" and also noted, "Delta will work with all relevant authorities to review what occurred as safety of our customers and people comes before all else. We apologize to our customers for the experience," via PBS News.

A total of 83 passengers were on the two planes, and a flight attendant went to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries have been reported.