This European Country Made It Easier To Fly With A Big Dog, And They Get To Join You In The Cabin
Dogs are not just pets but often considered family members who accompany their owners on errands and everyday activities, and, yes, even dogs need a vacation. When it comes to air travel, however, many pet owners worry about how safe and comfortable it really is for their pets during flights, especially larger dogs, which have traditionally had to fly in cargo due to airline restrictions. The stress and heartbreak of having to leave a beloved companion behind has increasingly created pressure on airlines and regulators to reconsider traditional pet travel restrictions.
While the current International Air Transport Association (IATA) guidelines state that only small dogs under 18 pounds can travel in the cabin, and larger animals must travel in the hold, Italy has positioned itself at the forefront of pet-friendly air travel by becoming the first country in Europe to permit medium and large dogs to fly in commercial aircraft cabins. Italy is known for being one of the most pet-friendly countries in Europe, where animal rights even enshrined in the Constitution, and some museums even offer a free service to make it easier to bring your dog along.
In a further nod to the rising social status of family pets, the Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) approved an update to the country's pet-in-cabin guidelines earlier this year. The new ruleallows dogs weighing up to 55 pounds to be carried in the passenger cabin under specific conditions, marking a progressive shift from previous limits.
A successful first test with two big dogs in the cabin
The policy change, which took effect on September 23, was celebrated with an inaugural ITA Airways flight from Milan to Rome, marking a historic moment for pet travel in Europe. The crew welcomed aboard 12-year-old Labrador Moka in business class, and Honey, an 11-year-old mutt weighing about 33 pounds, in economy. Government and airline officials were among the passengers on the symbolic trip. ANSA cited Deputy Premier and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini, who was seated behind a very well-behaved Moka, saying that "Beforehand, many owners would cancel their flights because they didn't trust leaving their pets in the hold. Today, however, with vaccinations, chips, and maximum comfort, we are sending out a great signal of civility that looks to the future."
If Italy's experiment proves successful, other European nations and international carriers may consider similar policies. In remarks before the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) assembly reported by Avionews, the Deputy Transport Minister said, "With domestic traffic expected to exceed 260 million passengers by 2030 and an estimated ratio of one dog for every four people in Europe, Italy proposes an inclusive approach that integrates safety, respect for travelers' rights and attention to pets."
What passengers need to know before flying with a bigger dog in the cabin
While dogs larger than 18 pounds are no longer restricted automatically to travel in the hold, this doesn't mean that all airlines will allow them in the passenger cabin immediately — or ever. Although some airlines, like ITA Airways, have embraced these new rules, pet policies vary by company. Avoid the common mistake when traveling with pets of assuming that the same rules apply across the board. Always check with your airline beforehand and book early, as there is a limit to the number of pets in the cabin at any one time.
Not all airlines will be able or willing to introduce the change, as the new guidelines bring along additional requirements and accommodations aimed to ensure the safety and comfort of all passengers. These measures can range from training staff, placing dogs in the cabin near bulkheads or windows, keeping middle seats free, offering seat changes or buffer zones for allergic or fearful passengers, to installing filters to improve air quality.
In short, there is still a long way to go before large dogs accompanying their humans in the cabin becomes the norm. Travelers hopeful for similar changes in other countries, however, can look to Italy's first approach as a sign of progress toward more pet-friendly skies.