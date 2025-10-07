This European Country Made It Easier To Fly With A Big Dog, And They Get To Join You In The Cabin

Dogs are not just pets but often considered family members who accompany their owners on errands and everyday activities, and, yes, even dogs need a vacation. When it comes to air travel, however, many pet owners worry about how safe and comfortable it really is for their pets during flights, especially larger dogs, which have traditionally had to fly in cargo due to airline restrictions. The stress and heartbreak of having to leave a beloved companion behind has increasingly created pressure on airlines and regulators to reconsider traditional pet travel restrictions.

While the current International Air Transport Association (IATA) guidelines state that only small dogs under 18 pounds can travel in the cabin, and larger animals must travel in the hold, Italy has positioned itself at the forefront of pet-friendly air travel by becoming the first country in Europe to permit medium and large dogs to fly in commercial aircraft cabins. Italy is known for being one of the most pet-friendly countries in Europe, where animal rights even enshrined in the Constitution, and some museums even offer a free service to make it easier to bring your dog along.

In a further nod to the rising social status of family pets, the Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) approved an update to the country's pet-in-cabin guidelines earlier this year. The new ruleallows dogs weighing up to 55 pounds to be carried in the passenger cabin under specific conditions, marking a progressive shift from previous limits.