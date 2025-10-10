This Gorgeous Estate Overlooking A Waterfall In Ohio's Cuyahoga Valley National Park Is A Perfect Getaway

Ohio has exactly one national park: the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, where you'll find the state's best hike trailing through stunning rock formations and a spectacular overlook. With the Cuyahoga River running through it, the Midwestern park is perhaps best known for its stunning waterfall views. Of the park's waterfalls, the one with the largest and most magnificent drop is the Brandywine Falls, plunging 60 feet with a veil-like appearance as it glides down thin layers of shale. You could get up close to the falls with a short walk, but if you're visiting for more than a day, you can wake up with the waterfall in your window view. The Inn at Brandywine Falls is both a perfect gateway to the park's biggest waterfall and a marvel in itself, as a 19th-century home listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Inn at Brandywine Falls has the unique status of being located directly within the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, since it's leased by the National Park Service. Before it became an inn, the stunning Greek Revival estate was the home of James and Adeline Wallace, built in 1848. The inn has three rooms that come with en-suite bathrooms, plus two suites that are located in the estate's converted carriage barn. They all come with pretty views, some overlooking the national park and its waterfall, and others facing the inn's surrounding gardens and grove. The rates range from around $180 to $355 per night, depending on the room.