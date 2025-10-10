This Gorgeous Estate Overlooking A Waterfall In Ohio's Cuyahoga Valley National Park Is A Perfect Getaway
Ohio has exactly one national park: the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, where you'll find the state's best hike trailing through stunning rock formations and a spectacular overlook. With the Cuyahoga River running through it, the Midwestern park is perhaps best known for its stunning waterfall views. Of the park's waterfalls, the one with the largest and most magnificent drop is the Brandywine Falls, plunging 60 feet with a veil-like appearance as it glides down thin layers of shale. You could get up close to the falls with a short walk, but if you're visiting for more than a day, you can wake up with the waterfall in your window view. The Inn at Brandywine Falls is both a perfect gateway to the park's biggest waterfall and a marvel in itself, as a 19th-century home listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Inn at Brandywine Falls has the unique status of being located directly within the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, since it's leased by the National Park Service. Before it became an inn, the stunning Greek Revival estate was the home of James and Adeline Wallace, built in 1848. The inn has three rooms that come with en-suite bathrooms, plus two suites that are located in the estate's converted carriage barn. They all come with pretty views, some overlooking the national park and its waterfall, and others facing the inn's surrounding gardens and grove. The rates range from around $180 to $355 per night, depending on the room.
What to expect during a stay at the Inn at Brandywine Falls
You'll find the Inn at Brandywine Falls in Northfield, Ohio, about a 30-minute drive from the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Free parking at the inn comes with your stay. The rooms are equipped with all the essentials, including hair dryers, toiletries, air conditioning, and free Wi-Fi. Some have noted that rooms might feel a bit outdated, but for guests drawn to the historic appeal, they'll be pleased to find curated Ohio antiques furnishing the accommodations. The lowest-priced rooms are Adeline's Retreat and the Simon Perkins room, both of which are on the second floor of the main house but are slightly smaller than the other options. The two carriage house suites go for the highest rates — they both feature a king-size bed, private jacuzzi, and wood-burning stove, each spread across two stories.
One of the best perks of staying at any of the Inn at Brandywine Falls' rooms is that they come with a daily, complimentary candle-lit breakfast with multiple courses. "The breakfast was great and gave us an opportunity to meet eight guests who were also staying at the property," wrote one TripAdvisor reviewer. Guests also have the option to get breakfast delivered to their rooms. The inn's kitchen, lounge area, and dining room are communally accessible for guests to gather in and enjoy.
Trails and views outside the Inn at Brandywine Falls
Those coming to explore the Cuyahoga Valley National Park will love the inn's proximity to the Brandywine Falls — once you step out of the house, the falls are only about 100 feet away. A boardwalk leads directly to the falls with a heart-pounding lookout over a stone ledge. If you want a longer hike with more views, the Brandywine Gorge Loop starts right by the inn and traverses for about 1.5 miles along the gorge, descending down to the creek. The inn also connects to the 34-mile Metroparks Bike and Hike Trail, which is great if you want more hiking options or want to take a bike out into the wilderness.
The Brandywine Falls and its loop trail are open all year, though the scenery will vary depending on the season you come. In springtime, vernal pools fill with water for the season, while in the winter, cascading sheets of ice are the draw. But Cuyahoga Valley National Park is often considered one of the most awe-inspiring national parks in the fall, as its meadows and forested trails color the landscape with fall foliage.