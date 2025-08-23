Ohio's Best Hike Is A Scenic National Park Trail Through Stunning Rock Formations And A Spectacular Overlook

Ohio sits in an odd geographic domain between the western edge of the Appalachian Mountains and the eastern edge of the Midwest. Though the Buckeye State isn't usually the first destination people have in mind when they think of "outdoor adventures," Ohio's distinctive geography does afford it a surprisingly rich collection of gorgeous hiking trails, enchanting forests, and memorable outdoor recreation.

Though the title of "best hiking trail" will always be subjective, a large consensus of Ohio hikers bestows that honor on the outstanding Ledge Trails. Given the preeminent spot national parks hold in the popular hiking consciousness, it's no surprise that Ohio's (possibly) best hiking trail is located in Ohio's only national park. However, far from being little more than a national park novelty, the Ledges Trail has scenery and experiences that match more famous and formidable national park sites.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park is simultaneously an amazing outdoor destination and a historic conservation success story. The park as a whole boasts magical forest settings surrounding Ohio's restored Cuyahoga River. Despite its appearance as a rural forest preserve, the park is amazingly located between the major cities of Cleveland and Akron. And, with Cuyahoga Valley being one of the select few U.S. national parks that are free to enter, the entire park is the perfect destination for a fun day-trip into nature. However, while the park has wonders both natural and modern, the Ledges Trail may very well be its crown jewel. Not only does the trail bypass truly eye-catching rock formations in the heart of a deep forest, but the trail's climactic lookout provides views you may have assumed wouldn't exist in a supposedly "flat" state like Ohio.