Ohio's Best Hike Is A Scenic National Park Trail Through Stunning Rock Formations And A Spectacular Overlook
Ohio sits in an odd geographic domain between the western edge of the Appalachian Mountains and the eastern edge of the Midwest. Though the Buckeye State isn't usually the first destination people have in mind when they think of "outdoor adventures," Ohio's distinctive geography does afford it a surprisingly rich collection of gorgeous hiking trails, enchanting forests, and memorable outdoor recreation.
Though the title of "best hiking trail" will always be subjective, a large consensus of Ohio hikers bestows that honor on the outstanding Ledge Trails. Given the preeminent spot national parks hold in the popular hiking consciousness, it's no surprise that Ohio's (possibly) best hiking trail is located in Ohio's only national park. However, far from being little more than a national park novelty, the Ledges Trail has scenery and experiences that match more famous and formidable national park sites.
Cuyahoga Valley National Park is simultaneously an amazing outdoor destination and a historic conservation success story. The park as a whole boasts magical forest settings surrounding Ohio's restored Cuyahoga River. Despite its appearance as a rural forest preserve, the park is amazingly located between the major cities of Cleveland and Akron. And, with Cuyahoga Valley being one of the select few U.S. national parks that are free to enter, the entire park is the perfect destination for a fun day-trip into nature. However, while the park has wonders both natural and modern, the Ledges Trail may very well be its crown jewel. Not only does the trail bypass truly eye-catching rock formations in the heart of a deep forest, but the trail's climactic lookout provides views you may have assumed wouldn't exist in a supposedly "flat" state like Ohio.
Cuyahoga Valley's Ledges Trail
Located just 30 minutes from Cleveland and a mere 15 minutes from Akron, Cuyahoga Valley National Park is a gorgeous woodland paradise in the heart of Ohio's urbanized eastern corridor. That wasn't always the case, however. Just a few decades ago, the Cuyahoga River was so polluted with industrial waste that it infamously caught fire at least a dozen times. After the much-needed creation of the Environmental Protection Agency and extensive cleanup and conservation efforts, the Cuyahoga River was eventually restored to its contemporary national park glory, with both scenic forests and historical sites to match.
Among travelers, Cuyahoga Valley National Park is famous for some of the Midwest's best waterfall views and fun attractions like the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. Yet for visitors looking to get off their feet, the Ledges Trail is the perfect way to explore the park's enchanting forests while getting some much-needed steps in. These namesake "ledges" are the park's impressive Ritche Ledges, a series of colossal rock barricades towering over the forest floor. Geologically speaking, these rocks are preserved sandstone and quartz from the Sharon Conglomerate bedrock, leftover from rivers and streams dating back hundreds of millions of years.
The Ledges Overlook at the top of this exposed bedrock may be Ohio's best natural viewing platform, while the cool and moist grottos at the bottom provide a haven for diverse plantlife (including rare species dating back to previous ice ages). The Ledges Trail even hosts the crepuscular Ice Box Cave. Though the cave is currently closed to protect its resident bats, you can still walk past its eye-catching entrance to add a mysterious spice to your Ledges hiking tour.
The Ledges Trail is one of Ohio's best hikes
While Ledges Trail is a perfect introduction to Cuyahoga Valley National Park, it's also at its core a fun and fulfilling hike. The standard Ledges route is a manageable yet moderately challenging 2.4-mile loop from the central parking area around a circular tour of the Ledges and the surrounding forests. This route takes you right past the many formidable rocky monoliths rising like giants along the trail, plus more serene scenes like a grassy playing field and the Ice Box Cave entrance. The route also takes you up to the spectacular Ledges Overlook for some Instagram-worthy shots of the expansive forest below.
The trail's rocky terrain and slight elevation gain do make it somewhat challenging, and potentially inaccessible for some visitors. However, the trail does have some well-placed stone staircases up steeper and rockier sections. You can also combine the Ledges Trail with additional hikes like the Pine Grove Trail, the Haskell Run Trail, and the Kendall Lake Trail, for an even more comprehensive tour of Cuyahoga Valley's forests. Otherwise, most hikers should be able to complete the entire Ledges Trail in around one to two hours (barring much-needed stops to enjoy the scenery).
Being only 30 minutes away, the Ledges Trail is perfect for a day trip from Cleveland. You can easily explore the Ledges and many more of the park's treasures during a multi-day stay at one of Cleveland's many lodging options. While there, you can also explore the impressive outdoor views of Ohio's under-the-radar town of Peninsula, surrounded entirely by the national park. And while Cuyahoga Valley doesn't allow camping, you can enjoy the charming lodging options in and around the park, like the lovely Stanford House and waterfall-adjacent Inn at Brandywine Falls.